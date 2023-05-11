Alfred debuts with CalMac on Arran ferry route

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A CalMac chartered catamaran will be deployed with the ferry operator for the first time on Friday.

The MV Alfred will initially operate between Ardrossan and Brodick to help CalMac maintain a two vessel service on that route.

A series of berthing trials last month showed that the Alfred should also be able to provide sailings to Lochmaddy, Ullapool, Port Askaig, Campbeltown and Troon.

However, Pentland Ferries are attempting to resolve an issue with her starboard thruster, which means she is currently unable to berth at Port Askaig.

CalMac has also said that ramp alterations are necessary at Troon and Campbeltown to remove restrictions on the types of traffic that can use the Alfred to travel to these ports.

They are also continuing to review her deployment, basing decisions on wider network requirements and service issues elsewhere on the west coast.

Chief executive of CalMac, Robbie Drummond, said: “We very much welcome the introduction into service of MV Alfred and the resilience that she will offer. Her addition should mitigate the impact of disruption or when certain islands are reduced to single vessel service.

“The main route to and from Arran has been operating with one vessel for some time, so the addition of MV Alfred will provide much-needed support to the local community.”

The Alfred has been leased to CalMac at a cost of £9 million from Pentland Ferries, who usually use the vessel to carry passengers between Caithness and the Orkney Islands.

However, her deployment with CalMac was initially delayed and concerns were raised last month that she may have to return to the Pentland Firth after her sister-ship, MV Pentalina, ran aground near St Margaret’s Hope.

This has seemingly been averted, with Northlink providing additional sailings from the mainland to the Orkney Islands as the Pentalina remains out of service.

CalMac hope that the Alfred will support their ageing fleet that has been weakened by breakdowns, extended overhauls and capacity issues.