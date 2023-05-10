MSPs rebel in fishing ban vote

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A small rebellion of SNP MSPs voted against a Scottish Government plan to ban fishing and farming in 10 per cent of Scotland’s seas, but their mutiny was defeated by a slim majority in a Holyrood debate.

A motion in the Scottish Parliament on May 3, lodged by Conservative MSP Rachael Hamilton (Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire), called on the government of SNP and Green MSPs to “fundamentally reconsider” the controversial proposals for Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs),

A few within SNP ranks agreed with Tories across the chamber, supported by Labour and Liberal Democrats, but the motion was defeated by a majority of SNP and Green MSPs.

Ms Hamilton’s motion, titled ‘Reconsidering Highly Protected Marine Areas’, noted the proposals “arbitrarily designate 10 per cent as HPMAs with no scientific basis, or proper analysis of any ecological justification”, and noted “the lack of any baseline, reliable methodology or modelling and a lack of suitable indicators for assessing their impact”.

It further noted “the significant concerns of the fishing sector as a whole and the coastal communities that rely on it”, and that many local authorities also oppose the HPMA proposals.

An amendment, replacing Ms Hamilton’s lines above, was lodged by the minister leading the reforms, Clydesdale MSP Màiri McAllan (SNP), the Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Just Transition.

It noted decision-makers must take action commensurate with the scale of Scotland’s climate and nature crisis, “through a fair and just transition”, and “believes that Scotland’s seas must remain a source of economic prosperity”.

It also “understands that comparable levels of high protection are found internationally, and that Scotland’s proposals are similar to the EU’s commitment”, and “notes the clear evidence base that shows the positive impact that enhanced marine protection makes, once in place, on recovering ecosystems and supporting a sustainable fishery sector”.

It recognised “the considerable strength of feeling on HPMAs”, highlighted that no sites have been selected, and welcomed “the Scottish Government’s commitment to work with island and coastal communities, including the fishing sector, throughout the site selection process to ensure that their views are listened to and understood”.

It also noted “the Scottish Government’s commitment that it will not impose HMPAs on communities vehemently opposed to them”.

The amendment won the majority. 61 MSPs voted for it: six Greens, plus 55 from the SNP, including West Coast MSPs Jenni Minto (Argyll and Bute) and Emma Roddick (Highlands and Islands), who are both ministers, and Maree Todd (Caithness, Sutherland and Ross).

55 MSPs voted against it, comprising 28 Conservatives, 20 Labour, four Liberal Democrats, and three from the SNP: Alasdair Allan (Na h-Eileanan an Iar), Fergus Ewing (Inverness and Nairn), and Kate Forbes (Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch).

Three other SNP MSPs did not vote, as well as three Tories (including Highlands and Islands MSP Donald Cameron), two Labour, one Green, and the presiding officer.

A second amendment, which added further lines to Ms McAllan’s text, was also passed.

It urged “the Scottish Government to work with fishing communities and economies that have safeguarded the seas for generations to support and empower them to protect these fishing grounds for future generations, and to ensure that appropriate exclusions are put in place to benefit local communities and economies without being to the detriment of the marine environment”.

It also recalled “the passing of the Islands (Scotland) Act 2018, which allows for the ‘island proofing’ of legislation, meaning that the needs of island communities must be taken into consideration when creating policy or legislation, and believes that this approach must be followed in relation to HPMAs”.

62 MSPs voted for it, and 53 against it, including the SNP’s Fergus Ewing. The SNP MSPs Alasdair Allan and Kate Forbes abstained in this vote.

In the debate on May 3, the Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Just Transition, Màiri McAllan, said: “It is an unavoidable truth that we are in the midst of a climate and nature emergency. This Parliament recognised that when every party proceeded to pass some of the world’s most ambitious climate targets into law.

“Our oceans are a vital part of the emergency response that is needed. Scotland’s marine environment stores at least 5.6 billion tonnes of CO2, but recent research shows that the oceans are reaching their capacity to help us. That is because of a number of issues, including human impact on them. If we do not protect our seas, they will not be able to protect us for much longer.

“Despite the considerable progress that has been made to improve the state of our oceans, the Scottish marine assessment of 2020 shows that a number of species are in decline. The most recent assessment under the UK marine strategy showed that, across the UK, 11 out of 15 indicators of good environmental status are being missed.”

Na h-Eileanan an Iar SNP MSP Alasdair Allan said: “There is no buy-in at all across my constituency for these proposals, as they stand – that is very clear. With much regret, I could not vote today for an amendment which, while going some way to addressing those concerns, would be viewed by many of my constituents as minimising their fears. The devastating impact which HPMAs could have, if designated locally, are causing widespread anxiety in the islands.

“For some context, this is the first time in my 16 years as an MSP that I have voted against the SNP’s collective position on any issue, and I do so with the greatest reluctance. I hope that fact indicates just how strongly I feel about the prospect of HPMAs being implemented locally in their current form.

“I have been very much encouraged by the First Minister and other ministers’ recent assurances that they are listening to communities, and that they will not impose HPMAs where they are locally opposed. It is abundantly clear that these proposals are certainly opposed throughout the Western Isles, and my votes today reflected this.”

Conservative Highlands and Islands MSP, and convenor of the Cross Party Group on Islands, Jamie Halcro Johnston said: “This Conservative-sponsored vote on HPMAs was an opportunity for SNP MSPs to reject the Scottish Government’s widely-opposed proposals. Unfortunately, only a handful did.

“Despite all the concerns about HPMAs raised by constituents and local stakeholders from right across the Highlands and Islands, the SNP’s payroll vote chose to abandon coastal communities and push ahead with these damaging proposals.

“The SNP must drop these proposals – which will do irreversible damage to our coastal communities, risking jobs and livelihoods – and start listening to the voices of local people.

“If they don’t, and they continue to push ahead with their blanket introduction of HPMAs, the SNP’s betrayal of coastal communities will never be forgiven.”

Highlands and Islands Green MSP Ariane Burgess highlighted “Tory hypocrisy in undermining [the] HPMA policy”.

Ms Burgess highlighted how all parties in Holyrood “were previously united behind this policy to save our seas from climate change, habitat loss and decades of damage”.

She agreed with former Scottish Conservative MSP Peter Chapman, who said in 2020 that “having more no-take zones would be good not only for the environment but for our fishermen”.

She also read lines from the Conservatives’ manifesto, agreeing that: “Our coastal communities can thrive and grow while we better protect our marine biology – the two are not mutually exclusive.”

She added: “We have just begun the process of community consultation. We must let that continue and let the genuine concern of local communities be heard, not seek to undermine the real and credible scientific basis which underpins this policy.

“The Scottish Government is consulting with communities, trying to make this work for everyone with a stake in our seas. It’s the Tory politicians who are playing politics, jumping on an oppositional bandwagon, stirring up fear and uncertainty, and undermining our serious attempts to tackle the climate and nature crises which threaten all of our futures.”

Highlands and Islands Labour MSP Rhoda Grant, the Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Islands, told the minister Mairi McAllan that while all political parties were concerned for the marine environment, the government’s “top down” approach had only served to collapse communities trust and confidence in the process.

“It is really concerning that these proposals have been top down,” Ms Grant said. “The First Minister gave a commitment that they would not be imposed on communities, now the Scottish Government motion says they will not be imposed on communities that are vehemently opposed.

“Do they really want to see those communities demonstrate vehement opposition? What would that look like? This is not a just transition.

“I already hear of fishers preparing to sell their boats and move away – this is deeply damaging given that the areas concerned are also subject to depopulation. The uncertainty surrounding this is devastating to local economies, people cannot invest and banks will not support them given their businesses may not have a future.

“It is not just fisheries that are involved, fish farming, seaweed cultivation and harvesting. As well as the many businesses that depend on marine tourism. Yet Scot Wind areas will be exempt.

“The waters that were sold on the cheap with no community benefit will be exempt in order that their foreign investors are protected. Exempting them and their profits adds insult to injury.”

Another Holyrood debate on HPMAs, tabled the day before on May 2 by Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart (LD), called for scientific studies and pilot schemes to be evaluated before any HPMAs are designated. It was supported by Ms Grant, and the SNP MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch, Kate Forbes.

Ms Forbes said: “I cannot think of a more important issue on which to give my first speech from the back benches since 2018. I am delighted to be back. However, I am not delighted about the substance of the debate because, given that it is about conservation, my warning is stark: if the proposals go ahead as planned, the rarest species in our coastal areas and islands will soon be people.

“The figures back that up. National Records of Scotland is clear that all our coastal areas will have a double-digit reduction in population between 2018 and 2044. We are talking about the Western Isles, Argyll and Bute, and Inverclyde. It is people who are at greatest risk, through depopulation. Despite that bleak outlook, there are signs of recovery, and that recovery is driven in many areas by fishing.

“Let us look at Tiree, where fishing supports 20 full-time jobs, which, in turn, support 25 per cent of the children under the age of eight on the island. Every one of those children are in the Gaelic-medium unit. Language, heritage and culture drive tourism, but if we sever the lifeline with fishing, we will undermine the wider economy.

“My position in the leadership contest was that I would scrap HPMAs completely if elected. I did not win, and my job now is to represent my constituents and to navigate a way forward. The seafood sector’s statement offers a way forward: either to drop the proposals or to find a clear consensus—which requires fishermen’s voices to be part of the discussion—on balancing protections in the marine environment and safeguarding tens of thousands of jobs.

“I was hugely heartened by the First Minister’s comments—and, indeed, by those of Màiri McAllan, who has been exceptional at engaging—that no communities will see HPMAs imposed on them against their will. The difficulty, of course, is that I have not come across a single community that wants HPMAs. Therefore, the challenge will be finding anywhere to impose them.

“I wanted to use the last minute of my comments to quote the words of a fisherman. That is because this is not about taking politicians’ words but about listening directly to those people. I want to quote Donald Francis MacNeil, who made his singing debut last month with Skipinnish with the song “The Clearances Again”. I will not sing it, but it can be heard sung online.”

SNP MSP for Inverness and Nairn, also spoke in the debate, and dramatically tearing up the Scottish Government’s consultation paper on HPMAs.

Mr Ewing said: “When I had the privilege of serving as the member of the Scottish Parliament for Lochaber for eight years—it is now in Kate Forbes’s capable hands—I got to know the fishermen in Mallaig and Arisaig. I came to understand and appreciate what they do. They produce food for our table and are hard-working, great characters; many are God-fearing, too, and they make a huge contribution to Scotland.

“The document that I am holding is not a consultation document—it is a notice of execution. Together with the inshore cap and the priority marine features, it is putting the fear of God into our fishermen. The collective impact means that, as Dr Allan has already said, the anger is palpable. In 49 years, I have not come across anything like it.

“The minister should withdraw the consultation document and apologise. She should go around the coast to most of the fishing ports, as I have tried to do in my time, and then she should go back to the drawing board and work with the fishing communities.

“In the meantime, I have three suggestions about what to do with the consultation document. First, it could be put in the burgeoning recycled policy unit along with the alcohol advertising ban and the deposit return scheme. Secondly, it might be preferable to use it as a firelighter.

“Thirdly—and in doing this, I think I am summing up the views of the people whom I work for and have valued and cherished for almost 50 years—it should be torn up, as I am now doing. That is what the people of Scotland who have great affection for our fishermen want to happen. It is what should happen and what I believe will happen at one stage or another.”

Ms McAllan, the Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Just Transition, said: “I acknowledge the emotion that has been so clear in exchanges today and outside the chamber up until this point. In response, I commit that I will be balanced and measured and that I will take the matter exceptionally seriously.

“We are at the very beginning of the development of the issue, that I have very deliberately consulted early and widely in the process, and I am currently in the position of considering thousands of responses to the consultation that we set. I am committed to closely considering the views that have been expressed as I decide the way forward.”