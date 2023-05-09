MSP adds her voice to HMPA protests

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Highlands and Islands Labour MSP Rhoda Grant last week added her voice to those making impassioned pleas in the Scottish parliament against the SNP’s proposed Highly Protected Marine Areas.

Mrs Grant, shadow cabinet secretary for islands asked the Scottish Parliament to agree that any HPMA protections should be developed with fishing communities and economies.

She said appropriate exclusions should be put in place to benefit local communities and economies without being to the detriment of the marine environment.

Mrs Grant said: “It is really concerning that these proposals have been top down. The first minister gave a commitment that they would not be imposed on communities, now the Scottish Government motion says they will not be imposed on communities that are vehemently opposed.

“Do they really want to see those communities demonstrate vehement opposition? What would that look like? This is not a just transition.”

Mrs Grant said that she was already hearing reports of the damaging impact on coastal communities due to the uncertainty that the threat of impending HPMAs was creating.

“I already hear of fishers preparing to sell their boats and move away – this is deeply damaging given that the areas concerned are also subject to depopulation. The uncertainty surrounding this is devastating to local economies, people cannot invest and banks will not support them given their businesses may not have a future.

“It is not just fisheries that are involved, fish farming, seaweed cultivation and harvesting. As well as the many businesses that depend on marine tourism. Yet Scot Wind areas will be exempt.

“The waters that were sold on the cheap with no community benefit will be exempt in order that their foreign investors are protected. Exempting them and their profits adds insult to injury.”

Following the debates Mrs Grant said: “No one disputes the need to protect Scotland’s seas, but scapegoating and penalising the communities who have cultivated these areas for thousands of years is the some of the most “laird” like behaviour Scotland has been subject to in decades.

“[Minister for the environment] Mairi McAllan says this is the government consultation, but she needs to sit up and take notice of the panic and distrust it has sown across Scotland.

“The communities are expressing their vehement disavowal of this process and the Government is making a hash up of this or any future plans it may come up with by flagrantly wafting away any criticism instead of listening and learning.”

The Parliament agreed to reconsider HPMA proposals taking all requests into account.