Heartbreak for Mid Argyll duo as Stags take last gasp Plate victory

Oban Lorne Ladies 22

Grangemouth Stags 31

National Plate Final

A fairy tale ending was not to be for Drew Buckley, Tayvallich, and Ruth Neville, Ardfern, as victory was cruelly snatched away from Oban Lorne Ladies in the National Plate Final on Saturday.

Playing at the DAM Health Stadium, Murrayfield Oban Ladies, with Drew on the wing and Ruth on the second row, dominated territory and possession in the opening half, unlocking Grangemouth’s defence on several occasions and scoring three tries in the process.

But as the dark clouds rolled in and the rain got heavier in the second half things got difficult and a spate of penalties in the closing 10 minutes gave the Stags the chance to seal the game on the whistle.

Speaking after the game a heartbroken Ruth said: “As a team I thought we played really well but then so did they.

“It was a bit stressful but it was a really good game. It just wasn’t to be for us today.”

Drew added: “I don’t really have many words right now, we are devastated.

“I think we let them get into our heads a tiny bit but every single person in our squad gave everything they had and that is all we could do.”

Coach Corrie Louw added: “Grangemouth has three ex-internationals in their team, so we always knew this was going to be a tough game. I’m incredibly proud of what we have achieved.”

The slippery ball proved problematic at the kick-off and Oban lost possession but a quick regroup at the line up saw them surge forward from their own 22.

A penalty kick five metres into Grangemouth territory saw them progress further but Grangemouth ladies were tough in defence.

With both teams camped out on the halfway line it was Grangemouth who broke the deadlock when winger Amy Coyle broke free of an Oban tackle to run in and score under the posts. Heather Inness converted.

Eight minutes later Oban captain Kirsty Sinclair took flight from her own 22, showing her opposite number a clean pair of heels to run in her team’s first try with Amber Rose Love converting.

Rebecca Sims then powered over from close range to put the West Coast ladies into the lead.

Poppy McKillop then ran more than half the pitch for a superb try out wide after a great initial attacking line.

Grangemouth fought back and a try from Rachel Cook, converted by Innes, closed the gap just past the half hour mark.

Half-time score: Oban Lorne Ladies 17 Grangemouth 14

Grangemouth edged ahead after the restart when replacement Sarah McCormack went over in the corner.

Oban dug deep and earned themselves a scrum deep in Grangemouth territory where another spell of deadlock ensued.

Once again the steady drizzle made handling difficult with both teams spilling chances to end the stalemate.

And it was Oban who eventually did on 63 minutes. A penalty in front of the posts was turned into five points when the team opted for a quick tap and go and prop Julie Campbell used her strength to cross the whitewash.

Play then moved to the opposite end as Grangemouth fought to retain their lead which they did on 70 minutes with a try from Coyle. Heather Innes converted to put her team four points ahead.

As the clock ran down it was Grangemouth that had the upper hand, a spell of pressure in the Oban 22 produced a stoic defence from the West Coast women as referee Yvonne Tunnicliff handed out penalty after penalty to the Stags.

And bang on 80 minutes it was the Grangemouth side that snatched the victory when Zubie Chaston ran over in the corner.