Watch out for energy efficiency rogue traders

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Unsuspecting householders are being urged to be on the lookout for rogue traders claiming to offer funding for the installation of home energy products.

Argyll and Bute Council’s trading standards and home energy efficiency team are joining forces to warn people to be on their guard following recent reports there may be traders operating in the area offering free insulation, heating or funding for solar panels or air source heat pumps, under government-funded schemes.

“They may claim to be working on behalf of the council,” said a spokesperson said. “This is not the case.”

“The council’s home energy efficiency team currently only works in partnership with BCA Insulation, Argyll Community Housing Association and Procast.

“If you are approached by an installer offering ECO funded energy efficient improvements to your property, and they claim to work in partnership with Argyll and Bute Council, call us first on 01586 555943 to confirm their identity.”

Councillor Robin Currie, leader of Argyll and Bute Council, added: “We work in partnership with Home Energy Scotland to offer a range of genuine measures to help homeowners save money with their energy bills and to reduce carbon emissions.

“We do not endorse cold caller or door knocking by anyone other than our approved contractor. Please exercise caution if you approached by someone claiming to be from the council.

“Whilst there are many genuine schemes, it’s always best to check the validity of the scheme, product, installer and payment before entering any contract, whether it is free or not. If in doubt, please call us.

“Our energy efficiency contractors, BCA Insulation, will always carry a letter of authority from the council. This includes a contact number to call to confirm their identity. Always ask for identification and they will be happy to share this with you.

“It is an offence for any trader to operate under a scheme without the appropriate approval or authority. Our trading standards team will investigate any complaints and take action where appropriate.”

Visit www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/home-energy-efficiency for more information on the council’s area based insulation scheme.

Further information on schemes to provide home energy improvements can be found by contacting Home Energy Scotland on the Freephone number 0808 808 2282.

Anyone who wants to make a complaint because they feel they have been misled by a trader offering such works can contact Advice Direct Scotland 0808 164 6000 or submit an online enquiry.