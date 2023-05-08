Shinty round-up – May 12 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Last weekend’s fixtures were a mix of cup and league fixtures.

Mowi Premiership

Kingussie 4 Glasgow Mid Argyll 0

Kingussie go second in the league after beating Glasgow Mid Argyll 4-0 in their 3pm throw up at the Dell.

Ruaridh Anderson’s early double came on 3 and 15 minutes with Alexander Michie adding a third on 29 minutes to make it 3-0 at the break.

Savio Genini sealed victory on 76 minutes.

Beauly 1 Kyles Athletic 2

Kyles Athletic edged out Beauly, gaining two valuable points by winning 2-1 at Braeview Park.

Kyles started well before Beauly came more into the game, but the first half ended goalless.

The excellent Conor Kennedy gave Kyles the lead, just 4 minutes after the restart, with a great back-hand strike.

David MacLean drew Beauly level on 65 minutes, getting away from Callum Millar to score following a corner.

Ross MacRae got the winner on 78 minutes, striking the ball by the keeper although Kyles had their keeper John Whyte to thank for a great late save to help earn two valuable points.

Kyles Athletic’s Innes MacDonald, just back after injury, had to come off after falling awkwardly just before the break and he was replaced by Finan Kennedy.

Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup – first round

Southern Section

Inveraray W/O v Ardnamurchan

Inveraray were given free passage into the quarter-finals when Ardnamurchan were unable to field a team for their 3pm throw up at the Winterton. Inveraray host Glenurquhart in the quarters.

Mowi National Division

Col-Glen 3 Strathglass 2

Col-Glen won for the second time in the league this season when they beat Strathglass 3-2 at Glendaruel.

Col-Glen led through Dan MacDonald’s goal on 13 minutes and Sandy Paterson added a second on 19 minutes although he seemed to pick up an injury in the process.

When referee Graham Fisher awarded Strathglass a penalty on 61 minutes, Penri Jones scored from the spot to make it 2-1 and although a second from Dan MacDonald restored Col-Glen’s two-goal cushion on 65 minutes, Ruaraidh Strachan reduced the deficit to one goal with just 6 minutes to go.

Col-Glen will be pleased to see Dan MacDonald playing his first full 90 minutes for 6 weeks after pulling his hamstring.

Highland Industrial Supplies Sutherland Cup – Second Round

Section 3

Kilmallie P Kilmory P

Kilmory suspended all club activities and matches following the sad passing of Alan Cameron, brother of Dunadd player Eilidh Cameron, with the club extending their sympathies to the family.

Section 4

Glasgow Mid Argyll 15 Uddingston 0

The Glasgow Mid Argyll juniors were too strong for Uddingston, winning 15-0 at Peterson Park.

Ross Brown started the scoring in the opening minute and Conal MacDiarmid on 3 minutes and Angus MacInnes on 9 minutes made it 3-0.

Conal MacDiarmid completed an early hat-trick with goals on 12 and 27 minutes, either side of Ross Brown’s second goal on 19 minutes to make it 6-0.

Ross Brown took his tally to four goals with efforts on 36 and 39 minutes with youngster Ruairidh MacSween scoring on 40 minutes to make it 9-0 at half-time.

Angus MacInnes and Ruairidh MacSween both got their second goals on 53 and 64 minutes respectively.

Cailean MacInnes added a twelfth on 65 minutes with Ross Brown grabbing a double hat-trick with efforts on 77 and 82 minutes.

Duncan Mitchell rounded off the scoring on 84 minutes.

Inveraray 4 Bute 1

The Inveraray juniors beat the Bute juniors 4-1 in their noon throw up at the Winterton.

Ewan Donnan’s double on 13 and 32 minutes, either side of Neil Campbell’s effort on 28 minutes, made it 3-0 at the interval.

Ben Cameron added a fourth with 20 minutes remaining with Ronnie McMillan pulling a goal back on 78 minutes.

Bute were missing several players but fielded a side of promising youngsters who thrived on the opportunity to play 90 minutes.

Mowi South Division 1

Kyles Athletic 0 Lochside Rovers 6

Another sparkling Lochside Rovers performance secured a 6-0 win over the Kyles Athletic reserves 6-0 at Tighnabruaich.

Kyles Athletic’s Kyles McMartin and Craig MacMillan from Lochside Rovers were both suspended for this one.

Lochside went ahead on seven minutes thanks to an opportunist Jordan Kerr strike.

Scott MacMillan’s big hitting had a significant influence on the game and, on 21 minutes, he unleashed an effort from inside his own half. It was a great strike but did take an awkward bounce in front of the keeper before landing in the net.

Lochside went on to take 4-0 interval lead. First, a Logie Johnstone corner on 23 minutes was deflected into his own net by Kyles Athletic’s Luke Thornton.

Then, with just five first half minutes remaining, a lovely Ruairidh Buchanan strike sailed into the left-hand middle of net.

Not surprisingly, the pace of the game dropped after the restart but, on 65 minutes, another great Jordan Kerr strike settled any thoughts of a comeback.

Kyle MacFarlane’s strike screamed into the top of net, after good work from the forwards, to complete the scoring on 77 minutes.

Lochside keeper Brian MacCallum was up to the test with some fine saves when called upon.

Mowi South Division 2

Tayforth 8 Strachur-Dunoon 0

Tayforth go fourth in the division after beating an understrength third placed Strachur-Dunoon side 8-0 at Peffermill.

Tayforth took the lead through Brendan Duggan on eight minutes and Michael MacLeod added a second on 26 minutes.

Niall Arnott’s brace on 28 and 39 minutes made it 4-0 with another from both Brendan Duggan on 41 minutes and Michael MacLeod just a couple of minutes later increasing Tayforth’s lead to 6-0 at the break.

Michael MacLeod completed his hat-trick a couple of minutes short of the hour with Sean Taylor netting on 74 minutes to make the final score 8-0.

(All throw ups were at 2.30pm unless the match reports states differently)

WCA Round Up

Mowi National Division

Glasgow Mid Argyll 15 Aberdour 0

Glasgow Mid Argyll go second in the table after beating Aberdour 15-0 at Peterson Park.

Lucy McNulty scored five times, Joan Nicolson got four with Kirsty Gray’s hat-trick, a Kirsty Rodger brace and an effort from Katie Mullen completing the scoring.

Mowi South Division 2

Glasgow Mid Argyll 3 Oban 1

Glasgow Mid Argyll B overcame Oban 3-1 at Peterson Park.

Joan Nicolson scored twice for the Glasgow side with Violet Mair getting the other. Ellie MacInnes replied.

Ardnamurchan P Uddingston P

The match between Ardnamurchan B and Uddingston at Strontian has been rescheduled for Sunday 27 August 2023.

Tayforth P Dunadd P

Tayforth’s match with Dunadd at Peffermill was postponed following the sad passing of Alan Cameron, brother of Dunadd player Eilidh Cameron.