Litter picker Lori dishes up donation to soup group

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Litter-picking champion Lori Silvan has handed over the first of the sponsorship money she has raised through her 10-mile roadside rubbish clear-up.

The childcare practitioner set off from her home village of Clachan on February 20, with the aim of collecting litter from the verges alongside the A83 all the way to Tarbert by the end of April.

The scale of the issue, however, means it is taking Lori much longer than expected to complete the challenge but she is so dedicated to the cause that she has promised to continue until she reaches her destination, no matter when that is.

Through sponsor forms at Clachan Filling Station and The Gather in Tarbert, Lori has so far raised £263 for the Tarbert Pantry food bank which she handed over to Tarbert Soup Group volunteer Gary Crawford last week.

Afterwards, she was invited to have lunch with the group.

“The soup is made from leftover food from Tarbert Pantry and was truly delicious,” said Lori.

“The food bank has been a lifeline for many people through the Covid lockdown, and still is, thanks to the great work of Heather Bellshaw and her hardworking team. Well done, Heather, and thank you.”

She added: “I would like to say thank you to everyone who has sponsored me, and to Clachan Filling Station and The Gather for their support too.

“Anyone who would like to join our Facebook group ‘WAKE UP, CLEAN UP ARGYLL!’ would be most welcome to show their support.”