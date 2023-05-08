Harry flies the flag for Inveraray

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

An Inveraray Primary youngster’s coronation-inspired flag creation has been awarded second prize in a county-wide competition.

Harry MacColl-Smith, a P7 pupil at the school, was one of the top entrants in Argyll and Bute Council’s coronation flag competition which ran throughout April – and the winner of the Mid Argyll, Kintyre and the Islands (MAKI) section.

The overall winner was Roxana Dulska from Dunoon Grammar and her winning creation come to life on Wednesday May 3 when it was raised on the flagpole at Kilmory Castle during a special ceremony to mark the historic occasion

Policy lead for education Councillor Yvonne McNeilly: “Huge congratulations to Roxana on winning this very special competition and also to Leah, Harry and Amelia on becoming the regional winners in their local areas.

“We received more than 1,100 entries from across Argyll and Bute and they were all tremendous.

“Choosing the winners was a very difficult job because there were so very many wonderful designs.

“Everyone who entered should be very proud of themselves for helping Argyll and Bute to mark the Coronation of King Charles III – you are all incredible.

“Thanks also to all the teachers for supporting our young people to take part in the competition and for encouraging their creativity to shine.”