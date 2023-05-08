£2m grant fund launched for greening businesses
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
technical support? Click here
Businesses in the Highlands and Islands operating in tourism, creative industries and food and drink processing can now apply for grants of up to £150,000 to help them reduce the environmental impacts of their operations.
The £2 million Green Grants Fund, launched this month by Highlands and Islands Enterprise, is also available to social enterprises in any sector.
The fund aims to address both the cost of doing business and the climate crisis through measures such as energy efficiency, use of renewables, promotion of active business travel and more environmental waste management.
The Green Grant Fund, which closes for applications on July 14, offers grants of £25,000 to £150,000, covering up to 50 per cent of total project costs.
Visit www.hie.co.uk/support/browse-all-support-services/hie-green-grant-fund for more information.