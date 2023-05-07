A816 road re-opens after earlier collision
Want to read more?
Subscribe Now
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
Already a subscriber? Login here
Problems logging in and require
technical support? Click here
technical support? Click here
The A816 has re-opened after a collision on Sunday afternoon closed the Lochgilphead-Oban road near Kilmartin.
A Police Scotland statement said: “The A816 north of Kilmartin is now open. Thank you all for your patience.”