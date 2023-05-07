A816 road re-opens after earlier collision

The A816 has re-opened after a collision on Sunday afternoon closed the Lochgilphead-Oban road near Kilmartin.

A Police Scotland statement said: “The A816 north of Kilmartin is now open. Thank you all for your patience.”