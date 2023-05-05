Thought for the Week, May 5 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

“What would make you believe in God?” someone asked a friend.

“If God rearranged the stars to spell out the Ten Commandments,” was the reply.

He set the bar for evidence high!

So did Thomas. The other disciples told him Jesus was alive, but he refused to believe them. He wanted evidence. Not stars, but scars. “Unless I see the scars of the nails in his hands and put my finger on those scars and my hand in his side, I will not believe.”

Scar stories follow a pattern. “I encountered…a dog/a car/whatever. It hurt. I’m okay now. I have the scars to prove it happened.”

This is my scar story. I encountered a surgeon. My operation hurt. I’m fine now. I have the scars to prove it happened.

Jesus too has a scar story. He encountered us, the inhabitants of Earth. We did our worst and crucified him. It hurt far more than anyone could imagine. He is great now, alive and risen from the dead. He has the scars to prove it happened.

Jesus showed Thomas his wounds. Confronted with the ultimate scar story, he was totally convinced Jesus was alive, and he acknowledged him as his Lord and his God.

Thomas saw with his own eyes that Jesus was alive. That is not possible for us. Where do we encounter the risen Jesus? In the testimony of the eyewitnesses to his resurrection written in the Bible.

As you read their trustworthy evidence in the Bible, may you encounter the risen Jesus, and respond, as Thomas did, by putting your trust in Jesus and acknowledging him as your Lord and your God.

Dr Rodger M Crooks, Free Church of Scotland, Tarbert and Lochgilphead.