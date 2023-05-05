Slipway plan has ‘rare’ tree for the chop

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A standalone tree believed to be a rare specimen could be felled if plans to extend a nearby slipway are passed in their current form by council chiefs.

A planning application has been made by Tarbert Harbour Authority to extend the ferry slipway’s car park and slipway, which serves the Caledonian MacBrayne Tarbert to Portavadie service.

The redevelopment work would involve ‘extension of the vehicle marshalling area, relocation of waiting shelter, landscaping, tree planting and felling of one tree’.

The tree is thought to be a rare species of alder and was reportedly planted by the late Roger Larsen, once a nearby Tarbert resident to the slipway and a district officer working in North Kintyre for the Forestry Commission during the 1960s and 1970s.

A number of Tarbert residents have objected to the plan.

Mary McNicol from Tarbert said: “The felling of the established, mature tree and the destruction of the beach next to the ferry slip are unacceptable losses to the community. There are very few mature trees left in the village.”

Anna Rowe, also from the village, said in her objection letter: “Mature trees of this size are not common features in the village and this specimen should be protected.

“It provides valuable shade for foot passengers waiting for the ferry during the summer.

“The beach is also a valuable asset, explored by children during warmer summer months, and it has considerable aesthetic value.”

The application has attracted a range of opinions in the village, with one commenter “generally in favour” of the application, but keen to see public toilets introduced as part of any redevelopment plan.

John Rushton wrote: “There should be public toilets provided within the existing application boundary, to be built at the same time as the proposed development.”

Prentice Seafoods, whose seafood processing building is an immediate neighbour of the ferry slipway car park, was neutral on the plan, but warned against disruption to its round-the-clock business.

James MacNab of the company said: “Access to Prentice Seafoods building is required 24/7. There are also electricity cables underground which supply the building.”

A Tarbert harbour worker, who did not want named, said there had to be some compromise if the ferry stop’s capacity was to be increased, saying: “People have been saying for a long time we need to increase space at the ferry terminal, but then when it is put forward, some start saying ‘no you can’t cut this down or concrete that’. You can’t have it both ways.”

Tarbert Harbour Authority was approached for comment.

A decision is still to be made by Argyll and Bute Council.

The plans can be seen by visiting the council website – https://www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/planning-and-environment/find-and-comment-planning-applications

The tree which sits at Tarbert's ferry slipway could be felled if current planning application is passed.

A proposal is in place to fell this tree, right, and reshape existing beach to car park space, at the Tarbert-Portavadie slipway.