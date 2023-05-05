Photograph of the week – May 5 2023
Bringing some colour to the colder spring weather are Arlene Green’s botanical tulips at Tayvallich.
If you have a photograph you would like to share, send it, along with your details and when and where the photograph was taken to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk