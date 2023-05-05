Mid Argyll minis’ monster effort
Mid Argyll Rugby Football Club (MARFC) sent a hardy herd of Boars to the Dalriada Summer Series’ latest instalment played in Lochaber.
The team acquitted themselves extremely well on the day, notching up two wins and two draws during the one-day event.
Simone Charnock, MARFC minis’ coach, said: “Our mini Boars have done us proud again. They all played fantastic rugby, with every player improving. Most importantly, though, they left Lochaber happy that their performances showed them as the exciting, well-bonded team they have become.
“All the great work and effort they put in at training is really paying off. They were helped along by a loud and proud parent and support team on the sidelines.”
MARFC minis’ Dalriada, Lochaber, results: MA 5-4 Lochaber Bees; MA 4-4 Lochaber Wasps; MA 3-3 Mull; MA 7-3 Oban.
From left: MARFC minis Kasper Stewart, Harris Gallagher, Harry McColl-Smith, Auriel Kenchington, Ella Fyfe and Ruaridh Charnock at the Dalriada Series in Lochaber last Saturday. NO_A18marfcdalriada01_23 dalriada-marfc-lochaber