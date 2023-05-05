From our Files – 5.5.23

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

TEN YEARS AGO

Friday, May 3, 2013



HEADING: Curtain up on grand gala evening

Residents in Mid Argyll can enjoy some of the best musical entertainment in the area at a Grant Gala Evening tonight.

Mid Argyll Arts Association is presenting a Grand Gala Evening in Ardrishaig Hall.

This is the final event in the association’s calendar for the 2012-13 season and brings together acts of singing, speech and instrumental.

Some of the notable solos, groups and choir performances from this year’s 2013 Mid Argyll Music Festival back in March will also perform. The standard at this year‘s festival was very high as indicated by the adjudicators’ remarks and bodes well for the future.

The new season will commence with the annual general meeting on Friday August 30, with the first concert planned on September 28.

HEADING: Groups invited to claim share of wind farm cash

Community group in Ardrishaig are being encouraged to express an interest in the money available from the Alt Dearg Community Wind farm.

Ardrishaig Community Trust confirmed it has received the first instalment of revenue from its one-12th share of the wind farm, which is in the region of £50,000.

The trust has established the ACTion Fund Panel which will assess applications and make recommendations to the trust about where the money should be awarded.

At the moment the trust would like new or existing community groups to fill in an expression of interest form so it can get an early indication of the interest.

The fund will support a variety of purposes within Ardrishaig, which includes youth projects, improving community care, improving the environment, demonstrate social benefits, economic regeneration and create jobs.

TWENTY YEARS AGO

Friday May 2, 2003

HEADING: Argyllshire gets speed cameras

Mobile speed cameras could soon be in use on the roads after Argyll and Bute Council chose to team up with Strathclyde Police in a bid to reduce road deaths and injuries.

At their final meeting before the elections, Strategic Policy Committee councillors unanimously agreed to sign up for the Strathclyde Police safety camera partnership.

The partnership was first established with the help of central government.

The aim of the programme is to use speed cameras to catch and find dangerous drivers, reduce speeding and thus reduce the number of road casualties.

The initiative is in its early stages but Argyll and Bute Council’s head of democratic and Community Services Charles Reppke said: ‘The scheme has already been piloted in other parts of Strathclyde very successfully and has led to a high level of detection of speeding offences and also a reduction in crashes.’

All the money from fines levied as a result of use of the cameras will be used to pay for the cameras.

Funds gained after they were paid for are treated as normal speeding fines and submitted to central government.

But as Mr Reppke explained Argyll and Bute is different: ‘There are too many problem roads are not enough money to buy that many cameras.’

For this reason, the police and council agreed that mobile cameras could be put to better use. To qualify for the scheme local authorities had to show that speeding was a great enough problem in their area to generate sufficient funds from fines to pay for cameras.

HEADING: Area Scouts hold camp

Scouts from Tarbert, Oban, Taynuilt and Connel held their area camp at Ormsary Estate last weekend.

Scouts from each area competed to show who had the best camping skills with this year’s host Tarbert running out overall winners, resulting in them hosting the camp again next year.

The organisers were particularly impressed with the creative menus the youngsters made over campfires. Activities enjoyed over the weekend included clay pigeon shooting, archery, mountain biking, canoeing, various games, and songs and the usual campfire.

FORTY YEARS AGO

Friday May 6, 1983

HEADING: Jungle training for Argyll soldier

An Argyllshire soldier has been finding out what it is like to carry out his trade in a humid, steamy jungle.

He is guardsmen Allan McLean, 19, who is serving with the 1st Battalion Scots Guards, who are based at Stanley Fort in Hong Kong.

Two companies of the battalion have just carried out six weeks of training courses at Kota Tinngi in Southern Malaysia, courtesy of the Malaysian Defence Forces.

Allan’s parents live at Achmore Cottages, by Lochgilphead.

He has been a serving soldier since leaving high school just over two years ago.

He is now a highly-trained infantry man and specialist machine gunner in his battalion.

Allan, like many young soldiers had his first taste of military life when he joined the Army Cadet Force.

In his off-duty time Allan finds plenty of opportunity for his favourite sports which are football, volleyball and darts.

SIXTY YEARS AGO

Tuesday May 7, 1963

HEADING: Sailor saved from drowning

For their efforts in saving from drowning a 20-year-old sailor who stumbled into the Crinan Canal at Bellanoch last summer, two Mid Argyll men were awarded at the JP Court at Lochgilphead on Tuesday last when they were made recipients of the Royal Humane Society Certificate.

They were Douglas Aubony Campbell, Cairnbaan, and Hugh MacPhail, Bellanoch.

A third rescuer, Stanley Lupton, Union Street, Lochgilphead, was unable to attend the ceremony but will receive his certificate later.

About 12.40am on Sunday June 24 last year, information was received at Lochgilphead Police Station that the sailor had been rescued from drowning in the Crinan Canal opposite Bellanoch Post Office and that a doctor and ambulance were urgently required.

On arrival at the scene the police discovered that about 15 minutes earlier, Campbell, a 33-year-old engineer, resident then at 9 Cairnbaan Camp, had been passing Bellanoch in a motor-vehicle on his way home when his attention was attracted to a man lying on the roadside alongside the canal.

Campbell found the man to be in a drunken and semi-conscious condition with abrasions to his face and went to the house nearby occupied by MacPhail.

Lupton and MacPhail returned immediately with Campbell to where he had last seen the man but no trace of him could be found.

A gale-force wind was blowing, the night was dark and wet and while a search was being made, splashing was heard in the canal, the edge of which was only a matter of a few feet away from the unfenced roadway.

By torchlight, the man was seen struggling in the water and going under some 10 feet from the bank.

Campbell, without hesitation or divesting himself of clothing, jumped into the canal and after a struggle succeeded in grasping the man, who appeared by this time to be drowning.

A rope was thrown from the bank and by this means Campbell, with the assistance of MacPhail and Lupton, managed to pull the drowning man to the edge of the canal and drew him out.

Artificial respiration was applied by MacPhail and Lupton and the man responded to treatment.

He was in a semi-conscious condition and kept moaning ‘Where is my pal Nicky?’ This gave rise to some alarm, the court was told, as it was feared by the rescuers that some other person had also fallen into the water.

The drowning man, later ascertained to be a sailor a member of the crew of HMS Shackleton, tied up that weekend at Crinan, was removed to the Mid Argyll Hospital at Lochgilphead. A search was continued over an area at this part of the canal until it was established that no other person had been involved. A complement of sailors had been ashore where they attended a dance at Ardrishaig on the Saturday evening and all were accounted for.

CAPTIONS:

2013: Musical talent from around Mid Argyll performed at the Grand Gala Evening in Ardrishaig Public Hall.

2003: Coisir Og Dhail Riata held a ceilidh to raise funds at the Argyll Hotel, Lochgilphead.

2003: Scouts from Tarbert, Taynuilt, Oban and Connel held their area camp at Ormsary Estate last weekend

1983: Guardsmen Allan McLean behind the sights of his general-purpose machine gun as he guards the jungle track leading to his platoon base during a break in his eight-day jungle exercise.

1983: Glenn Mitchell presenter of the popular children’s Cavalcade programme visited Mid Argyll recently to present prizes to the winners of an essay and poster competition run by the Mid Argyll Crime Prevention Panel.

The poster competition was open to all the primary schools in the area, with three prizes going to each school and one to an overall winner.

Pictured with Glenn is the overall winner, Jamie Irwin Potter, Achnamara, and his poster warning against vandalism.