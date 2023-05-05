Early connection for new hospital phone system

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A new and improved phone system for Argyll and Bute’s hospitals will be connected seven months earlier than planned.

Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) says final installations of its interactive voice response (IVR) telephone system (A&B Connect) at Mull and Iona Community Hospital, Cowal Community Hospital, Mid Argyll Hospital, Lorn and Islands Hospital and Victoria Hospital in Rothesay will be finished midsummer.

The successful upgraded telephony service was initially launched at Campbeltown Hospital in February 2023. The innovative model of software was identified as a solution with advanced functionality to improve callers’ experiences and reduce telephone contract service costs.

The IVR system is an automated call management system that allows incoming callers to access services via a touch-tone keypad selection of pre-recorded messages.

The HSCP claims the telephony system quickly and seamlessly addresses people’s enquiries and reduces hold times, and staff benefit from having more productive hours to complete their daily tasks, while the system guarantees that hospital visitors entering and exiting the hospital are managed more effectively.

“Our priority across Argyll and Bute is to continuously improve our technology and services,” said Fiona Davies, chief officer for Argyll and Bute HSCP.

“I am very happy with the positive feedback the new system has received from both staff and patients.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our staff and IT professionals for their outstanding efforts to support the successful rollout of this innovative system.”

Over the next few months work is taking place to ensure the transition to the new system goes smoothly and without disruption. The telephone numbers for all the hospitals remain the same: Lorn and Islands Hospital, Oban – 01631 567500; Mid Argyll Hospital – 01546 462000; Cowal Community Hospital – 01369 704341; Victoria Hospital Rothesay – 01700 503938; Mull and Iona Community Hospital – 01680 300392.