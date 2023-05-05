Dunadd focus on potential community benefits of wind farms

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Dunadd Community Council is meeting to discuss the potential community benefits of wind farms.

The community council will hear public opinion at a meeting in Ford Village Hall on Thursday May 18 from 6pm to 7pm.

A Dunadd Community Council spokesperson said: “We have been discussing community benefits and shared ownership schemes that can come from windfarm developments. These discussions have focussed on ensuring any funds are used equitably.

“As a result of discussions, Dunadd Community Enterprise has offered to manage the receipt of applications, conduct due diligence and make recommendations to a separate decision making body made up of residents on proposals. This is the process used by Tarbert and Skipness [Community Council].

“Other options could be to have the funds held by an organisation like Foundation Scotland.

“We invite all residents of Dunadd to come along to get views on how community funds should be managed. This is purely an information gathering session.

“If you are unable to attend the meeting please email any feedback to secretary@dunaddcc.org.

“Further information can be found in the Executive Summary: Community benefits from onshore renewable energy developments’ section on the Scottish Government website – www.gov.scot – or in the section ‘Overview – shared ownership of onshore renewable energy developments’ on the same site.”