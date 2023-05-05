Cycling’s a breeze for Argyll women

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Touring on two wheels was the order of the day with the first Breeze Ride in Mid Argyll on Saturday April 22.

Breeze, a programme run by British Cycling to encourage women into cycling, has three leaders in the region after Alison McBride, Gina Gordon and Jen Deane recently completed training in Oban.

Alison said: “We organised our first ride from the MacPool Hub to Polly’s Coffee shop in Ardrishaig, along the canal. We had five participants who all thoroughly enjoyed the ride. Hopefully we can arrange for the weather to be as lovely on our next outing on Saturday May 27 at 10.30am, meeting at the MacPool before heading along the Crinan Canal to Bellanoch Bridge.

“We will stop in at Polly’s Coffee Stop on the way back if possible, or head into the café at the MacPool for a hot drink.

“All levels and abilities are welcome. Please sign up via the Lets Ride website – letsride.co.uk.

The first Breeze Ride group outside the MacPool in Lochgilphead on Saturday April 22. NO_A17breezecycling01_23 cycling-argyll-breeze