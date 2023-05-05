Carla is Campbeltown’s newest lifeboat helm

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

RNLI volunteer Carla Jackson has become Campbeltown Lifeboat Station’s newest helm.

Carla, who is originally from Ardrishaig, has been part of the volunteer crew at Campbeltown RNLI for six years and passed out as a volunteer helm on Monday April 24.

The role of helm is responsible for the inshore lifeboat during launching, at sea and through recovery, as well as the safety of the crew on board.

As part of this, Carla, who works for the Ministry of Defence, has taken on intensive training and an assessment both at Campbeltown Lifeboat Station and at the RNLI College in Poole, Dorset.

Following the success of passing her final assessment, Carla can now be responsible for taking command of the lifeboat and ensuring volunteers remain safe while afloat.

“I really wanted to push myself in the RNLI and take on an extra challenge,” said Carla.

During her training and assessment, Carla was supported by the rest of the volunteer crew based in Campbeltown and will be joining number of already qualified helms.

She said: “Here in Campbeltown, we have a few helms with various work commitments, so I thought it would be good to have another helm on board so we can continue to deliver our lifesaving service across such a large area.

“I really enjoyed the training. It was a really beneficial experience, and it gave me newfound confidence in my role as a volunteer crew member and now as helm.”

George Bradley, Campbeltown Lifeboat Station’s operations manager, said: “All of us at Campbeltown RNLI are delighted that Carla’s hard work and commitment to her training and the RNLI has paid off and she has achieved the status of RNLI helm.

“She will be a great asset to the team here in Campbeltown.”

CAPTIONS:

Carla Jackson is Campbeltown RNLI’s newest helm. NO_C19carlajackson01_23_helm-rnli-lifeboat

As helm, Carla Jackson, back, will be responsible for the inshore lifeboat and the safety of its crew. NO_C19carlajackson02_23_helm-rnli-lifeboat

RNLI volunteer Carla Jackson is also Campbeltown Lifeboat Station’s press officer. NO_C19carlajackson03_23_helm-rnli-lifeboat