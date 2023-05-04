An independent Scotland explored at Cairnbaan

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Mid Argyll pro-independence group AyeFyne said it had ‘a great turnout’ at its second meeting its series ‘Exploring Independence’ in the Cairnbaan Hotel last Friday evening.

An AyeFyne spokesperson said: “Thanks go to Dr Craig Dalzell, head of policy and research at the Common Weal thinktank, for his presentation on ‘Sorted: A Handbook for a Better Scotland’.

“This was a realistic, detailed and uplifting vision of the extraordinary possibilities of independence, produced after ten years of policy work on what independence could look like and how to make this happen.

“It can be ordered from the Common Weal website where you can join the

organisation to receive a regular newsletter.”

They continued: “We had a great time in the interval with a raffle and plenty of posters and things to look at and buy, including Gaelic-language maps.

“After the interval, the audience was engaged, entering enthusiastically into the discussion with intense questioning. Our thanks go to Christine and her staff at the Cairnbaan Hotel for looking after us all so well. This is a great venue.”

Later this year, AyeFyne will have a stall at the Mid Argyll Agricultural Show in August and a joint Yes Kintyre/AyeFyne event is planned for October with Gordon McIntyre-Kemp, director of campaigning organisation ‘Believe in Scotland’.

All are welcome.

