Lochgair turns out for annual beach clean

Lochgair residents and Easter visitors were out in force last month for the village’s annual beach clean.

A hardy band of beachcombers took to the Loch Gair shore to pick up rubbish brought ashore by the tide – filling several bin bags in the process.

Jean Smith, Lochgair Association chairperson, said: “Thank you to everyone who took part in the beach clean on Saturday.

“A very worthwhile amount of rubbish was gathered, and while most of it was plastic there were quite a number of strange objects too.

“The barbecue in the afternoon was a great success, thanks in part to the weather.

“A big thank you to everyone who attended, to everyone who contributed goodies to all willing workers and to those who donated as the hall fund benefitted by £160.”