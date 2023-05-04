Argyll quilters’ and stitchers’ day
Distinguished quilter and Alzheimer’s fundraiser, Ann Hill BEM, visited Lochgilphead on Saturday April 22 to lead Argyll Quilters and Stitchers in a workshop making a floral wall hanging.
This Argyll area day was organised by Rosemary White from Dunoon Community Quilters; she is the Argyll area representative for the Quilters’ Guild region 16.
A second Argyll-wide quilters event of the year is planned for the autumn.
Marjorie McKinven from Carradale, left, with Ann Hill, and Chrystine Livingstone from Lochgilphead. NO_AA18quiltersday01_23 quilts-lochgilphead
Busy quilters in Lochgilphead Parish Church Hall. NO_AA18quiltersday02_23 quilts-lochgilphead