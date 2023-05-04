Announcements – May 5, 2023

DEATHS

MCCLYMONT – Peacefully after an illness borne bravely, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Glasgow, on April 27, 2023, Captain Sandy McClymont, in his 74th year, of Hushbas, Kilduskland Drive, Ardrishaig. Beloved husband of the late Sheila, loving father of Ewan and Ruarri and adored Papa of Poppy, Finn and “The Bump”. Dearly loved brother of Betty and Cammy. A much respected brother-in-law. Retired Merchant Navy Captain. A good neighbour and dear friend to many. Funeral service will be held in Ardrishaig Parish Church on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 11am, thereafter to Achnabreac Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations to Children 1st. All friends are respectfully invited to attend.

MCKINNON – Alan formerly of Skipness, Kintyre passed away suddenly on Thursday, April 20, 2023 aged 67 years. Devoted husband of Sally and a much loved father, stepfather, grandpa and brother. Donations if desired to Evesham Greyhound and Lurcher Rescue. Enquiries please to Leach & Son, Newtown. Telephone: 01686 626208.

WRIGHT – On April 26, 2023, peacefully at Kintyre Care Home, Campbeltown, Alastair Marshall Wright, in his 86th year, beloved husband of the late Patricia Wright and father of Bruce, Brian and Mandy. Funeral service at Kilcalmonell Church, Clachan, (today) Friday, May 5, at 11am, interment thereafter at Clachan Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations if desired CHSS.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

MACKAY – The family of the late Isabel MacKay would like to thank everyone for their expressions of sympathy received following their recent sad loss. Special thanks to TA Blair for professionalism and care with the funeral arrangements. Thank you to Rev Chris Holden for a comforting and uplifting service. To Megan Anderson for her beautiful organ playing during the service. Thank you to Ardshiel Hotel for the lovely funeral tea. Sincere thanks to all who attended the church service and graveside and to those who stood on route to the cemetery. Finally, a special thank you to all the wonderful staff at Lorne Campbell Court and to the community nurses who attended Mum so faithfully over the years which was a great comfort to the family.

IN MEMORIAMS

MACMILLAN – In loving memory of Jenny Ferguson MacMillan, who passed away May 2, 2017.

The years have rolled by but the memories remain.

– Don Mac and family.

THOMSON – In memory of Agnes, slept away on May 5, 2022.

There’s something God has given us that’s more than family

He’s placed our love for you my sister deep down in the heart of us.

– Your loving family, Neil, Kathleen and Lee.