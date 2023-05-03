Risked it – and lost his licence

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A contractor working on Islay couldn’t get a taxi back to his digs on the island after a visit to a bar and drove the short distance, but the gamble did not pay off.

Peter Devlin ended up in the dock at the April sitting of Campbeltown Sheriff Court and pleaded guilty to drink driving. The incident happened at 7pm on December 17 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Decla O’Connor said police had reason to stop Devlin’s vehicle, smelled alcohol on his breath and saw he was unsteady on his feet.

“He failed the roadside breath test and was processed in the usual manner,” she said.

The breath test at the island’s police station showed a level of 83 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 22.

Devlin’s defence agent, Keith J Tuck, said the 47-year-old contractor had been co-operative with the police and apologetic: “It had been his intention to get a taxi back to his accommodation. He couldn’t get one and drove his vehicle the very short distance.”

Sheriff Peter Grant-Hutchison told Devlin: “I have to reflect in the sentence that you consumed a considerable amount of alcohol.”

The sheriff handed down a fine of £600 plus a victim surcharge of £40 and banned Devlin from driving for two years but this can be reduced by six months if Devlin completes a drink driver rehabilitation course at his own expense.