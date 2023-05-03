‘Honesty box’ bar given licence

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A guest house south of Inveraray has been given a licence for an ‘honesty box’ bar.

Despite the reservations of Argyll and Bute Licensing Board’s chairman Councillor Kieron Green at a meeting on Tuesday April 25, Killean Farmhouse and Cottages will be able to operate the locked cabinet containing wines, spirits and beers.

A report by licensing standards officer Eric Dearie in advance of the meeting said: “The applicant proposes an ‘honesty box’ arrangement where a locked cabinet containing red wine, spirits, beer, ales, glasses, napkins and snacks and a fridge containing white wine, lager and mixers will be positioned at the bar in the dining room which is located within the red bounded licensed area.

“B&B guests only will be given a key to the cabinet and fridge at check-in allowing access during their stay. B&B guests will complete a ‘tally sheet’ at each purchase.

“Cottage guests will not be given keys, but may drink within the licensed area, paying at time of consumption. Children and young people will not have access to the cabinet or fridge. Honesty box arrangements are being used in other licensed premises in the area without problem.”

Mid Argyll councillor Jan Brown asked Killean Farmhouse and Cottages owner Anson Bartlett: “You say that cottage guests will not be given keys, but may drink in the licensed area. How will they get access? I do not get the ‘honesty box’ if I am honest, but I am happy to be shown the error of my ways.”

Mr Bartlett said: “We will only give keys to B&B guests on arrival, if they want them. They will be asked if they want to drink alcohol, but they will not be given a key if under-18s are present. They are not to share the keys.”

Councillor Green asked: “What measures would you have hoped to implement to restrict access only to those people intended, in particular, to restrict any children or young people?

“And what measures would be put in place to ensure no over-consumption of alcohol?”

Mr Bartlett said: “The maximum number of keys that would be given out is five, for the five rooms we have. If people do not want access, we will not give them it.

“They have to understand the rules and regulations around the access, like the hours being discussed. We do not serve minors and we hope to install CCTV in the area.

“We also live on the premises, two rooms away from where the alcohol will be consumed.

“We are always around and checking on our guests. We do not just give them the key and walk away and see them in the morning.”

It was pointed out that other premises in Argyll and Bute had been permitted to operate a bar under ‘honesty box’ arrangements.

Councillor Graham Hardie, Helensburgh Central, then said he would be happy to approve the licence with the honesty box.

Others agreed, but Councillor Green remarked he was worried about a precedent being set.

Councillor Hardie, seconded by Dunoon councillor Audrey Forrest, moved a motion that the application was approved.

Councillor Green’s amendment was seconded by Oban South and the Isles Councillor Amanda Hampsey, but the motion won the vote 5-3.