Early connection for hospitals’ new phone system

A new and improved phone system for Argyll & Bute’s hospitals will be connected seven months earlier than planned.

Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership’s (HSCP) saysfinal installations of its Interactive Voice Response (IVR)system will be finished midsummer with final installations at Mull and Iona Community Hospital, Cowal Community Hospital, Mid Argyll Hospital, Lorn & Islands Hospital and Victoria Hospital in Rothesay.

The upgraded telephony service was first launched in Campbeltown Hospital in February 2023 as a way of making caller’s experience better and reducing telephone contract service costs.

The IVR system is an automated Call Management System that allows incoming callers to access services via a touch-tone keypad selection of pre-recorded messages.

The system should “quickly and seamlessly addresses people’s enquiries” and reduce hold times as well as giving staff more time to complete their daily tasks.

The HSCP says the system guarantees that hospital visitors entering and exiting the hospital will be “managed more effectively.”

Chief Officer for Argyll and Bute HSCP Fiona Davies, said: “Our priority across Argyll and Bute is to continuously improve our technology and services. I am very happy with the positive feedback the new system has received from both staff and patients.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our staff and IT professionals for their outstanding efforts to support the successful rollout of this innovative system.”

Over the next few months work is taking place to ensure the transition to the new system goes smoothly and without disruption.

The telephone numbers for all the hospitals remain the same:

Lorn & Islands Hospital, Oban – 01631 567500

Mid Argyll Hospital - 01546 462000

Cowal Community Hospital -01369 704341

Victoria Hospital Rothesay – 01700 503938

Mull & Iona Community Hospital – 01680 300392

Caption: Lorn & Islands Hospital will also be using the new improved phone system that will be completed by midsummer