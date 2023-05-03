Blind deaf pet found after Oban Times appeal

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A partially blind and deaf dog who was missing for almost a week has been found – after we shared his plight with readers.

Sarge, who is an elderly Brindle Staffordshire Bull Terrier, vanished while on a walk at Loch Lochy close to Stevenson recovery last Wednesday.

His family, who are staying at Gairlochy Holiday Park having recently returned to the area, spoke of their upset and called on locals to join the effort to bring the elderly pet home safe and well.

We shared the appeal online yesterday and owner Kellymarie O’Rourke contacted our newsroom this morning to say that Sarge had been found.

She said: “Sarge is home and thankfully he is safe.

“He’s totally exhausted and has lost a lot of weight, which is understandable after a week fending for himself. He is covered in ticks but loving life and spent last night curled up at the fire. A massive thanks to everyone for the shares on social media, all of the comments, the phone calls and the tags, but most of all thanks to the lady who found him at Achnacarry Estate while out walking.

“I will forever be grateful to her.”