Bank holidays warning on healthcare

NHS 24, Scotland’s provider of the 111-service, is asking the public to be mindful that there may be changes in the opening times of healthcare services such as GP practices and pharmacies this month due to bank holidays.

While it is usual to have two bank holidays in the month of May in Scotland, due to the Coronation of His Majesty the King on Saturday May 6, an extra bank holiday has been granted on Monday May 8.

As a result, three out of the five Mondays in May 2023 are now termed as national holidays.

The first was on Monday but there are also Scottish bank holidays on Monday May 8 and Monday May 29.

Gail MacGregor, associate director of nursing and operations for NHS 24, explained why bank holidays can have an impact on the 111-service: “Most people are aware that out of hours health providers such as the 111-service are busier during times such as the Christmas or Easter holidays.

“However, some forget that GPs and pharmacies could also have differing opening hours for the one-off bank holidays such as the ones upcoming in May.

“This will also have an impact on the number of people accessing our services.

“On average, NHS 24 forecast call volumes to increase by 257 per cent on a Monday bank holiday compared to a normal Monday, and we prepare for this in advance to meet the additional demand.

“However, we wish to remind people that are other great resources out there that can provide the same accurate and trusted health advice as calling 111.”

NHS 24 manages NHS Inform which is Scotland’s online health information service. It has also launched the health app NHS 24 Online.

Both can be used to check symptoms covering common illnesses and ailments and how to self-manage symptoms or when and where to get further medical help.

“Both platforms also offer access to Scotland’s Service Directory, which lists all health and wellbeing services such as GPs, pharmacies, dentists and optometrists. You can use this to search for services which are closest to you and find out the opening hours and contact information for that service,” added Gail.