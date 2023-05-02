Police appeal after fatal Clachan crash

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Police Scotland are appealing for information after a fatal crash on the A83 near Clachan.

The incident, which involved a black Renault Clio, happened between Ardgenavan and Clachan at around 9pm on Sunday April 30.

Emergency services attended and the driver of the car, a 19-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for around eight hours while a full collision investigation was carried out and reopened around 5am on Monday.

Sergeant Brian Simpson of Dumbarton Road Policing, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died in this crash and our enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.

“I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash and who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“I would also ask anyone who was in the area around the time and who may have dash-cam footage which could assist to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101, quoting incident 3618 of 30 April, 2023.