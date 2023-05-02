Parliament discusses possible return of lynx to Argyll

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

MSPs last week discussed proposals to bring lynx back to parts of rural Scotland, including Argyll.

Highlands and Islands MSP Ariane Burgess hosted the parliamentary event on Tuesday April 25, in partnership with the Lynx to Scotland coalition.

MSPs from all the major parties heard about an in-depth survey of communities in Argyll and Cairngorms National Park, which revealed “a wide range of views”, with 79 per cent of respondents “not opposed” to lynx reintroduction.

“David Attenborough’s Wild Isles broadcast an unavoidable message: the UK’s nature is in trouble, but we can still save it if we act now,” said Ms Burgess. “One key way to help nature is by reintroducing lynx: an apex predator that does not threaten humans but helps restore functioning ecosystems.

“Across mainland Europe, lynx are staging a comeback. Is Scotland going to sit back and miss out on the benefits that lynx can bring?

“As well as boosting our natural world, lynx can be a boon for local economies through increased tourism, reducing damage to farmers’ crops from smaller animals, and keeping deer numbers in check.

“Any trial introduction must work closely with rural communities, and I’m glad that this work has already started through the Lynx to Scotland focal groups in Argyll and Cairngorms National Park.”