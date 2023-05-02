Hebrides could lose Alfred back to Orkney after Pentalina grounding

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Scotland’s transport minister has not ruled out returning MV Alfred to Orkney to replace its grounded twin MV Pentalina, just days after Alfred was hired to plug gaps in CalMac’s services for Islay and Jura.

The Scottish Government is chartering the catamaran MV Alfred from Pentland Ferries, £9 million for nine months, after the CalMac fleet was hit by breakdowns, extended overhauls, and a shortage of capacity.

The Alfred began its lease on April 27, delayed for nine days by the late return of its twin, the MV Pentalina. Just two days later, the Pentalina ran aground in Orkney with 60 people on board, after smoke was detected in the engine room.

All were transferred to lifeboats and then to St Margaret’s Hope. None were injured. The Marine Accident Investigation Branch arrived on May 2, and the new Transport Minister Kevin Stewart MSP (SNP Aberdeen Central) called for a probe to be completed “sooner rather than later”.

In the Scottish Parliament on May 2, the transport minister did not rule out returning the MV Alfred to the Pentland Firth while the MV Pentalina remains out of service.

When asked what would happen if a solution couldn’t be found by Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston (Con), Mr Stewart said: “It’s too early to say whether there is an immediate need to consider bringing the Alfred back into the Orkney service.

“The terms and conditions of the charter of the MV Alfred are a commercial matter between CalMac and Pentland Ferries. There is no recall clause within the terms of the contract, which was a commercial decision made by Pentland Ferries as part of its discussions with CalMac. The government will continue to monitor all of this as we go forward to ensure that the Orkney Islands are well served.”

Mr Stewart is likely to prioritise asking Northlink Ferries to provide another service to Orkney, while the Gibbs Bay-St Margaret’s Hope service remains suspended. However, it is uncertain what will happen if this plan falls through.

Liam Macarthur, Liberal Democrat MSP for Orkney, said: “The MV Pentalina was brought back into service because of the Scottish Government’s desperation to plug gaps on the West Coast by chartering the MV Alfred.

“This provides yet another reminder of the lack of resilience within the overall ferry network across Scotland due to the government’s lack of investment in new ferries over the past 15 years.”

Mr Stewart responded: “The government are investing heavily in ferry services and we have an order of six ferries for the network.”

Meanwhile on April 29, the MV Alfred undertook “successful” berthing trials at Port Askaig, one of the two ferry terminals on the Isle of Islay, from which passengers and vehicles can then travel onward to the Isle of Jura. However, the Alfred is unable to operate to Kennacraig, the mainland ferry terminal near Tarbert, CalMac confirmed on May 1.

“Therefore any service to Islay would require to use Troon or Campbeltown as the mainland port,” it said. “The vessel will undertake further trials at Campbeltown and Troon on May 2 (pending availability of pilot), and if successful we could deploy the vessel on a Port Askaig – Campbeltown or Troon service thereafter. Confirmation of Islay services will be published as soon as possible.”

Both require sailing around the Mull of Kintyre, adding hours to the crossing, Islay Community Council Ferry Committee explained. A ferry from Campbeltown, which is 32 miles further down the A83 from Kennacraig, doubles the two hour crossing, allowing only a single round trip per day. A ferry from Troon adds another hour, meaning only a single one way trip per day.

“We may be sailing round the Mull of Kintyre,” observed one islander: “cutting it fine for the Whisky Olympics.” While they may be gaining the Alfred this month, they also face losing one of CalMac’s largest ships.

Islay and Jura’s dedicated ferry the 12 year-old MV Finlaggan, which has a capacity for 550 passengers and 85 cars, leaves for its twice delayed annual overhaul on Thursday May 4, and, all going well, is expected to return three weeks later on May 25. The Islay Festival, Fèis Ìle, runs from May 26 until June 3, when the population usually trebles.

Islay and Jura’s 3,500 residents, and many more visitors, have experienced a squeeze on ferry space for much of this year, thanks to CalMac’s stretched fleet. The two islands had a single vessel service on the MV Finlaggan, between Kennacraig and Port Askaig and Port Ellen, extended into the last two months of the winter timetable.

The summer timetable, which started on March 31, was due to be a two vessel service on the MV Finlaggan and the 28 year-old MV Hebridean Isles, which has a capacity of 507 passengers and 68 cars, providing 66 sailings per week.

But the 38-year-old ‘Heb Isles’, one of the CalMac fleet’s oldest vessels, is still out of service due to a technical issue with its control system, CalMac said on May 1. The MV Finlaggan on its own gave only 38 sailings a week.

After the ‘Fin’ is due to to depart for drydock in Greenock this Thursday, Islay Community Council Ferry Committee (ICCFC) fears it wil be replaced by the 30 year-old MV Isle of Arran, which has a capacity of 448 passengers and 76 cars.

“Our agreed summer timetable for May was a two vessel service with Finlaggan and Heb Isles,” an ICCFC spokesperson told CalMac.

“Due to other vessel breakdowns and extended dry dockings, Finlaggan’s drydock was postponed and we were told that for May, we would have a two vessel service with the smaller ‘Isle of Arran’ and Heb Isles. A capacity reduction of 30 per cent on deadweight and 12 per cent pcu’s (passenger car units).

“Now, almost incredibly, we are being told that the MV Hebridean Isles is unavailable and we are to be left with the Mv Isle of Arran serving Kennacraig and possibly the Alfred on only one trip a day, calling Campbeltown or Troon.

“Perhaps you can tell us what kind of additional capacity reduction this will cause, and what will happen to all who are already booked on Heb Isles timetabled two or three sailings a day to/from Kennacraig?

“Islay is the largest CV route in the entire network and the overall demand for vehicle space is continuing to grow rapidly, with a 20 per cent increase previously forecasted. So you may appreciate why cutting us down at one of the busiest times of the year to around 50 per cent of the capacity we should have, seems almost unbelievable.”

A CalMac spokesperon updated on May 2: “We are currently engaged with the Original Equipment Manufacturer for the Controllable Pitch Propeller on MV Hebridean Isles, to work through a detailed fault-finding process on the gearbox, to identify the root cause of the manoeuvring issues identified during the recent berthing trials.

“As a result of MV Hebridean Isles being unavailable for service, the vessel will not be able to replace MV Finlaggan on Thursday to allow that vessel to leave for its annual overhaul.

“To ensure the retention of a two-vessel service on the Islay route we have applied for and received an extension to the Finlaggan’s Passenger Ship Safety Certificate from the Marine and Coastguard Agency (pending MCA vessel inspection) so that the vessel can remain in service until 4 June. This will ensure that we have a two-vessel service for the entire period of the Islay Whisky Festival.”