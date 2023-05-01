Gift card row: are small businesses dissatisfied with scheme?

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A row has broken out over use of Love Local gift cards in Argyll and Bute amid reported dissatisfaction among small businesses.

Helensburgh Central councillor Fiona Howard claimed the discount card, launched in the area in 2021, was viewed with “dismay” in her council ward.

But Kintyre and the Islands councillor Alastair Redman, the council’s policy lead for economic growth, said some of Councillor Howard’s remarks were “insulting”.

The discussion took place at a full council meeting on Thursday April 27, where Councillor Redman reported that nearly 300 business in Argyll and Bute accepted the card.

His ward colleague, Councillor Dougie McFadzean, initially asked: “Are you aware of the growing animosity from small independent businesses about the likes of the Co-op and Morrisons signing up to the scheme? What are you going to do to put their minds at rest?”

Councillor Redman said: “It is worth pointing out the criteria for these cards is not necessarily set by Argyll and Bute Council and the criteria is the businesses must be local.

“But small businesses are rightly concerned. A lot of people want as many avenues as possible to spend these cards and ,if you are on a limited income, it pays to have as many places as possible to get your goods.

“If your income is limited you are probably going to get as much food as you can for your money. It is people’s money and it is for them to spend where they decide.”

Councillor Howard then said: “Originally the Love Local card was a great card which was a great benefit to local businesses. Now it is looked at as a benefit card, because it was used to hand out money during and after Covid.

“Has any survey been done on where this money is being spent and have businesses been consulted on how they see it operating?

“This is where the real resentment is, because it is now looked at as a benefit card and not such an attractive gift.”

Councillor Redman said: “Coming from a humble background myself, I take some issue on it being an undesirable product. It can be a gift card and a benefit to help those who are struggling.

“There should be no stigma to those who have received these cards. Those who can get them should come forward, get them and use them. The reception from small businesses and individuals has been positive.”

Councillor Howard responded: “This card is looked at now as something slightly devalued. I certainly would not be buying it as a gift.

“It has been devalued and small businesses and gift shops see it that way. Some thing needs done to alter their perception.”

Councillor Redman said: “The notion that because something is used to support struggling families and individuals, it devalues and tarnishes that card, I see as, perhaps inadvertently, insulting. These cards are not devalued in any way and I think it has enhanced them.”

Councillor Howard’s ward colleague, Councillor Graham Hardie, said: “You often see adverts in Helensburgh shop windows saying that the gift card is welcome there, so I am not sure where Councillor Howard gets her information from.”

Councillor Howard added: “I am not criticising the fact these cards are being used as a benefit. I am also not from a very wealthy background.

“What I am saying is that a lot of small businesses I have spoken to feel it is tarnished the card. Ask all of the small businesses signed up how they see it going, then we can answer whether it has been tarnished or not.

“In the meantime, there should be a really positive publicity campaign for the card. I am not saying poor people should not use it, that would be ridiculous.

“We need to look at how it is looked at and, in my ward, it is looked at with dismay. We need to check that out.

“It is a gift card and a benefit card, that cannot be changed, but the way people look at it can be changed.”

CAPTION:

The Love Local gift cards were launched in Argyll and Bute in 2021. NO_c39lovelocal01