Mr Mitchell shortlisted for head teacher of the year award

The joint head teacher of Dunoon Grammar School and Campbeltown Grammar School is in the running to be named head teacher of the year.

David Mitchell, who has been head teacher at Dunoon since 2013 and took on the acting role in Campbeltown last May, has been shortlisted for the award at the 2023 Scottish Education Awards, sponsored by Education Scotland.

The awards aim to recognise and celebrate individuals and organisations for their hard work and dedication in the Scottish education sector, and representatives from Argyll and Bute Council, parents, staff and pupils recently met with a panel of judges from the awards to give their views on why Mr Mitchell would be a worthy winner.

Mr Mitchell will travel to Glasgow on Wednesday June 7 for a prestigious awards ceremony, where he will find out if he has won the sought-after title.

“I am honoured to have been shortlisted for this award,” he said. “As a former pupil at Dunoon Grammar, becoming the head teacher was always my dream.

“I have really enjoyed being part of the Campbeltown Grammar School community this session, too, and have loved the challenge of leading both schools.

“Dunoon Grammar and Campbeltown Grammar are fantastic schools and I would like to take this opportunity to thank the staff, young people, parents/carers and parents for their continued support.”

Dunoon Grammar School has also been shortlisted for the Gaelic Education Award, the winner of which will also be announced on June 7.

Councillor Yvonne McNeilly, Argyll and Bute Council’s policy lead for education, said: “David truly deserves to win this award. He is a passionate, inspirational leader, who works tirelessly to support our young people, and he was instrumental in Dunoon Grammar gaining the title of the World’s Best School for Community Collaboration.

“David is driving forward improvement at Campbeltown and Dunoon and he is putting Argyll and Bute’s education service on a global platform. He is a credit to the area and I wish him every success at the awards.”