Ukraine fundraising efforts continue at pace

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

An ongoing Lochgilphead voluntary effort to send vital aid from Argyll to Ukraine is continuing to support those in need in the conflict-hit country.

Mid Argyll Helps Ukraine will send its 15th lorry of vital aid and supplies to Ukraine on Saturday May 6, as part of a shared effort with the Scot Baby Box Appeal (SBBA).

Now based out of Nikki Thompson’s home and Amada Duffy-Brown’s D&D’s Wool and Crafts shop in Lochgilphead, they continue to receive a steady flow of donations.

In a huge effort coordinated by Ms Thompson from Ardrishaig and Ms Duffy-Brown from Lochgilphead, the group sent their 14th lorry to Ukraine in January.

There were 2,874 boxes delivered from their previous base in Lochgilphead’s Mailbox to the Scotland-Ukraine charity in Vinnystia on that occasion, with humanitarian and medical supplies sent alongside generators.

All the supplies which couldn’t be accommodated by this previous lorry have now been decanted, with three vans transporting these to the SBBA warehouse in Coatbridge.

The volunteers appealed earlier this week for anyone one with a van who could provide their assistance to transport the last consignment of humanitarian aid to Coatbridge, before the next lorry leaves from there.

This would need to be dropped off at the warehouse on Tuesday (May 2) or Thursday (May 4) between 10am and 2.30pm, with fuel costs covered.

This follows food and financial donations from members of the local community, which have continued for more than a year, leaving the organisers “lost for words”.

Ms Thompson said: “We have received absolutely fantastic support and it has been continuous since we started this more than a year ago. We would like to thank the local businesses and the local community because we couldn’t do it without them.

“It makes you feel lucky to be living in this wee corner of Argyll, which has a tiny population, who provide a massive amount of support.”

Mid Argyll Helps Ukraine has also been fundraising through holding regular raffles, with tickets for its most recent one available from D & D’s wool and crafts in Lochgilphead.

On this occasion the raffle is raising money to support work carried out by Craig Borthwick and Ewen Cameron in Ukraine, with tickets available for £1 per strip.

Mr Borthwick is a medic and retired police officer from Glasgow, who has been using his skills to assist casualties since the outbreak of the war and Mr Cameron has also been offering humanitarian and medical support.

Ms Thompson added: “Funding support groups and individuals over there was always the path that we said we were going to go down. They need help with fuel and transport and we want to support other groups like medics who do fantastic work, but are mostly volunteers.”

There have been 50 prizes donated to the raffle, with the donation of a boat trip, fuel voucher, vintage pedal car, family jail experience, whisky tour, tickets for Campbeltown’s ‘Club Anthems’ event and a vintage pedal car helping to raise funds.

Once this lorry has left for Eastern Europe there are plans to set up a corner in Ms Duffy-Brown’s shop, which will raise money for Ukraine through selling second-hand clothes and ornaments.

More information about the raffle and about how to support Mid Argyll Helps Ukraine can be found on their Facebook page.

NO_A17 Mid Argyll Helps Ukraine raffle car01_23