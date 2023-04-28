Traffic update: A83 Rest and Be Thankful
Transport Scotland has said the A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful will operate under traffic signal control today and overnight.
Given the current forecast it is then anticipated that the A83 will continue to operate under traffic signal control through the weekend and into the start of next week.
A spokesperson said: “Our team continues to have a presence on site and are monitoring conditions closely. A further update will be issued if there is any change to the above traffic management arrangement.
Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland’s website and twitter at @trafficscotland.
For more information on how the daily decision-making is reached check the following link: www.bearscot.com/about-bear/major-projects/a83-rest-and-be-thankful-managing-trunk-road-operation