Thought for the Week, April 28 2023

Reflecting on the events around Easter AD 33 reminded me that it was not a joyful occasion as the disciples huddled together in fear, tending their wounds, not sure what to do next because their friend, teacher, and messiah had been killed.

Thankfully that changed as Jesus appeared to them, alive and well.

The grave had not won, death had been defeated, and so they were astonished and their response was to pour out their hearts of worship to him, they worshipped and praised Jesus.

They worshipped Jesus not because of what they had to offer him, they worshipped Jesus because of the everlasting hope and peace that he offered them.

This same Easter AD 33 resurrected and reigning Jesus who stepped into the disciples’ space has also stepped into our space through his Spirit, and he comes as the one who gives to those who would receive it, everlasting hope and peace.

What shall our response be?

Our response should be worship, we worship Jesus.

We come to him who first came to us and we come not to give, but to receive.

We come as those who need to hear his voice, feel his nearness, and know his love.

Psalm 116 v 12-13 – What shall we render the Lord Jesus for all his resurrection benefits? We will lift up the cup of salvation and call upon his name.

This same Easter AD 33 resurrected and reigning Jesus compels our whole hearted praise and worship, for great is his love towards us and his faithfulness endures forever.

Pastor Ryan Taylor, Lochgilphead Baptist Church.