MOJO favourites are a hit in Ayr too

MOJO headliners from last October Closer have been taking their rock funk grunge groove on the road.

The three-piece band from Inellan, near Dunoon, and Glasgow have been playing together for more than 20 years.

And when they appeared before the MOJO Festival crowd at Ardfern last year, the audience was certainly in awe of their playing.

Comprising Andy Mills on drums, David Wason on lead vocals and guitar and Nigel Dunn on bass, they delivered a tight, passionate set on the night.

More recently Closer played at the Rock The Nile charity event for colitis and crohns disease in Ayr where they went down a storm and raised over £1,100 for charity. Not surprisingly, they have been asked to return next year.

They are currently planning to record two new tracks for this summer’s release called Int’u and Where We’re At.

The band has also recently and had a track called HelpUsHelpYouHelpUs off their album Rules for a Normal Life used on a dance video for charity Waterbaby arts.

Bassist Nigel has also released a solo album under the name Rok, adding to even more kudos for the musicians.

Mojo organiser Dan Griffths added: “Having always loved our very Argyll own Fynefest [at Cairndow], recently the lads have had some interest from the organisers even though the stage is fully booked already so we are keeping our fingers and drumsticks crossed they will be in the line up next year.”

He added: “It was great to finish off at MOJO, as we do usually, with a rock band; Closer hit the right spot.

“Everybody just loved their edgy hypnotic style and I can tell you too that the guys are so up for live playing – they were so comfortable, right in their element.”

Look out on Closer’s own FB site for future updates.

David Wason, left, lead guitar and vocals for Closer, alongside Nigel Dunn on bass at the recent Rock the Nile gig in Ayr. Photograph: Harley’s Ayr.

