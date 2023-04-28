Letters – Friday April 28 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Anxiety: common but serious

Anxiety is one of the most common mental health problems.

In fact, a survey commissioned by Mental Health Foundation in late 2022 found that almost a quarter of adults in Scotland, or 24 percent, feel so anxious that it stops them doing the things they need, or want to do, most or all of the time.

Nearly six in ten adults in Scotland feel this way at least occasionally.

That’s why, this Mental Health Awareness Week (May 15-21 2023) we will be focusing on anxiety.

We will be encouraging people to share their experiences and what has helped with the hashtag #ToHelpMyAnxiety

By having a national conversation about anxiety during Mental Health Awareness Week, we hope people will better understand how anxiety is affecting them, what they can do to calm feelings of anxiety, and feel more comfortable in seeking support.

We invite people across Scotland to find out more about anxiety and how to get involved in Mental Health Awareness Week by going to our website www.mentalhealth.org.uk/mhaw

There are several resources available, including a downloadable publication with expert guidance on how to manage anxiety.

Julie Cameron

Associate director for Scotland

Mental Health Foundation

274 Sauchiehall Street

Glasgow

Conflict’s human cost

No teenagers, no working-age adults, no children, not even an elderly person. None.

Argyll and Bute’s 87,000 and West Dumbarton’s 88,000 killed in one year!

That appalling number of deaths is what is estimated to be the minimum destructive human toll of the war between Russia and the Ukraine in the first year.

It is horrifying to think of the millions of poor people throughout the world who are suffering illnesses and death due to the lack of food and energy resources which prior to the war were resourced from both the Ukraine and Russia.

Throughout history invasion of land has resulted in war, and one can understand how strong our feelings and actions would be if we felt that someone was attempting to ‘steal’ our land and possessions.

At present, it would seem that both warring parties are not of the mind to attempt to negotiate a settlement.

Surely it should be the responsibility of the world as a whole to help bring about at least a cease-fire.

Whether it be neutral nations such as India, Thailand, or Brazil to take the lead.

Or possibly the United Nations (UN).

Or even a collective of global international organisations such as the World Health Organisation (WHO), the World Food Programme (WFP), the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to use their knowledge, skills and resources to end the excessive loss of lives.

Dare we even suggest that the European and North American countries who are understandably providing defensive weapons to Ukraine could perhaps examine the Chinese outline proposals to see if collectively they could help end the human slaughter.

Finlay Craig