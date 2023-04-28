Here We Are’s four-figure boost

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Cairndow-based charity Here We Are’s volunteers were delighted to have been awarded £9,460 from the Third Sector Interface to continue their work in the Lochfyneside community.

Here We Are will be able to carry on its Come On In carer relief initiative for the next six months.

The befrienders service sees volunteers visit people to give them a break from caring for a relative or call in to share in conversation to curb social isolation in the area.

A Hear We Are spokesperson said: “We are delighted to have been awarded this sum, and would now like to expand our service to doing small tasks for our elderly communities in Cairndow and Strachur.

“Some of these would be: taking someone to hospital for an appointment or to visit a family member; doctor or dentist appointments; household cleaning; dog walking; a hair wash or shave; help with IT; going out for a tea or coffee; or help to prepare lunch.

“If you are interested in getting help with any of these tasks or would like to become a volunteer to help, please contact us at Here We Are on 01499600350.

“Email us at: fionam@hereweare-uk.com, dot@hereweare-uk.com, or fiona@hereweare-uk.com”