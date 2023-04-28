Fyne weekend’s golf at Tarbert

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Tarbert Golf Club members gathered for the first round of the Fyne Tankard, played in breezy but dry conditions.

Andrew Henderson kept up his form from last year to take the clubhouse lead on 61 net. He was followed by Bruce McLean on 62 and Michael Harty on 64.

The second and final round takes place tomorrow (Saturday April 29) with a tightly packed group of six players in contention.

Meanwhile, on Sunday April 23, the ladies gathered for a nine-hole Stableford competition, with Sheena Ferguson finishing first on 15 points, Rona Young second on 14 and Joanne Kerr third on 13.

Tarbert GC ladies meet for the April medal on Saturday April 29.

With the continuing problems on the SGU App, members wishing to play in either event should contact Andrew Henderson, who will enter their names into the ballot at the appropriate time.