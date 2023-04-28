FROM OUR FILES: April 28 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

TEN YEARS AGO

Friday April 26 2013

Brave Vivienne on the run

A courageous Mid Argyll woman who is battling a life-threatening illness which attacks her lungs will run 20K this year to raise money for charity.

Vivienne Kirk was diagnosed with Wegener’s Granulomatosis, a type of vasculatis, in 2009.

After her diagnosis Vivienne was faced with chemotherapy and now lives on a cocktail of drugs to keep the disease under control.

The treatment has left her with sore joints, caused weight gain and has in the past caused her face to swell up and she is often also left tired and breathless.

The 42-year-old has vowed she will not be defeated and on Sunday ran the Lauren Currie Twilight Foundation vasculitis awareness 5K in Kilmarnock and later this year

will run a 5K and the Great Scottish Run in Glasgow.

Vivien, who lives in Kilmichael Glassary, said the last three years have been tough but it was time to move on.

‘I’ve accepted what I have and now I want to live a normal life as soon as possible.’

With her sister Yvonne Lister and friend Audrey Callender by her side for both of the runs Vivien said she is looking forward to the challenge.

All the money raised from the races will be split between the foundation and Diabetes Scotland.

TWENTY YEARS AGO

Friday April 25 2003

Chopper comes a cropper at Crinan

A field near Crinan became an emergency landing site after an RAF helicopter began to lose fuel during a routine training exercise.

Homes on Islay, Jura, Colonsay and Mid Argyll lost power after the helicopter struck a power line on its way down. The Puma helicopter from 230 Squadron based at RAF Aldergrove, Belfast, began to lose fuel when flying over Knapdale on a routine exercise last Thursday, just before noon.

While circling to find a safe place to land, the craft struck the mains cable between two pylons on Bellanoch Hill.

As it came into land at the field at Kilmahuaig Hill, between Crinan and Bellanoch, the helicopter also hit trees and onlookers feared it would crash.

Lucky for the crew of three, no one was injured. John Malaney who was manning road works on the B841 alongside the field said: ‘It came down off the hill and hit a power line after it did that it started losing height. It came down with fuel pouring out of it.’

Mr Malaney said the helicopter, with a black cloud blowing from it, managed to circle around the back of Crinan before landing in the field with a thump.

Lochgilphead, Tarbert and later Inveraray fire crews attended the scene. They sprayed the area around and under the helicopter with fire retardant foam to prevent the fuel on the ground igniting.

Police also attended, monitoring the scene and controlling traffic. Inspector Eric Dearie explained that, had the helicopter crashed, the police would have taken control, as their force control centre is equipped to alert and coordinate all the relevant agencies as necessary.

Police transported the crew into Lochgilphead where they received a routine medical assessment before returning Kilmahuaig Hill.

Astonished local residents and onlookers later saw a second helicopter, also from RAF Aldergrove, arrive at the field carrying technicians flown in to repair the craft.

A Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) representative was on hand to make sure the leaking fuel did not pollute nearby watercourses such as the burn running through the field and the Crinan Canal.

Island homes were not without power for too long after Scottish and Southern Electricity put in to use the power station on Islay to provide electricity while repairs were carried out to the power line on the mainland.

FORTY YEARS AGO

Friday April 29 1983

Rotaract charity dinner

The annual charter dinner of the Rotaract Club of Lochgilphead was held at Tayvallich in last Friday, when President Robert Hutcheson finished his year in office with a speech on the year’s events and by handing over office to John Peace.

Last year was Rotaract’s second year and monies were raised through events, dances, discos, summer fete, rowing, a fashion show and a Mr and Mrs competition.

From the monies raised donations were made to the following: South Atlantic Fund, Erskine Hospital, Katie MacKinnon’s Mission, National Rotaract Bone Marrow Appeal and York Hill Hospital which was towards the upkeep of the baby monitor which was presented there by the club during its first year.

The fish, believed to be the largest rainbow trout caught in the loch, was landed on an Invicta fly, and took 40 minutes to land.

SIXTY YEARS AGO

Tuesday April 30 1963

Club for old people at Lochgilphead

There was considerable discussion on the questions of meals on wheels and the formation of a club for senior citizens in the burgh at the annual general meeting of Lochgilphead Old Peoples’ Welfare Committee.

The treasurer Mr JM Rattray submitted the financial statement showing that the income from the organisations represented on the committee and from private individuals amounted to £98 with an expenditure of £94 during the year.

The chairman then gave an account of the year’s activities. These include a summer outing to Inveraray in June which had been attended by 54 old people and in October there had been a social function, a matinee at the cinema at New Year and a Burns supper.

She also reported that about 50 old people who are housebound or in hospital had received gifts at Christmas and during the very severe weather in February, 15 bags of

coal had been distributed.

The visiting scheme is still very active.

Dr Dewar made reference to the resignation of Mr Rattray, who has taken up a new appointment in Tarbert, and those present expressed their appreciation for all he has done in the past three years.

Chief Scout to open headquarters at Lochgilphead



The Chief Scout of the British Commonwealth, Sir Charles MacLean of Duart and Morvern, Bt, has accepted the invitation of the 19th South Argyll (Lochgilphead) Scout Group to open the new group headquarters at the Manse Brae, Lochgilphead, on May 3.

The headquarters which was formerly a school has been renovated and re-decorated with funds raised by the wolf cubs, scouts and the group committee.