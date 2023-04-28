Flight improvements for Barra and Tiree

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

It has been announced that improvements will be made to flights from Barra and Tiree airports to Glasgow.

The upcoming contract to operate the Scottish Government supported services, will include a discounted residents fare, which will also be available to Coll residents.

Transport Scotland have revealed a larger community bank of rotations on the Barra-Glasgow route will also be introduced to support peak times capacity.

Additionally, medical seat reservations will be extended on Tiree-Glasgow flights, with Transport Scotland citing the success of this extension on Barra services.

Scottish Government minister for transport, Kevin Stewart, said: “These flights provide our remote and island communities with vital connectivity, making it quick and easy to go to medical appointments, travel for work or see friends and family.

“I’m pleased to announce the Scottish Government will support them for another four years, as well as bring in new measures to improve the services for the people that depend on them.

The Invitation To Tender for the next contract will run for four years from October 25 2023.

It comes as the owners of Barra and Tiree airports, Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (HIAL), recently reported a 38.7 per cent increase in passenger numbers from last year at its 11 airports.

According to HIAL, there have been significant increases in passenger numbers at Islay (59.7 per cent), Tiree (15.3 per cent), Benbecula (11.5 per cent) and Barra (9.4 per cent).

HIAL managing director, Inglis Lyon, said: “The figures highlight the vital role our people and airports play in the future sustainability and prosperity the communities we serve.

“Despite the pressures placed on business and people across the country throughout the pandemic, we have continued to invest in our facilities and to make improvements that benefit our passengers.

“With almost 1.5 million people passing through our 11 airports across the Highlands and Islands over the past 12 months, the economies in each of those areas will have benefited significantly from the added investment and spending they bring with them.

“Our ability to provide customers with increased opportunities to connect to the key airport hubs including Amsterdam and London means the areas we serve are better connected than ever to the major airline networks.