Dalriada day kicks off busy rugby weekend

Mid Argyll’s rugby players headed to Oban Lorne RFC last Saturday for the second round of the Dalriada Summer Series.

More than 120 players representing teams from Mid Argyll, Kintyre, North Argyll and Lochaber turned up to show off some excellent rugby on the day.

On the pitch, some outstanding skills meant more than 240 tries over the free-flowing day of rugby.

Oban were the winners of the P4-5 competition winning all five of their games scoring 20 tries in the process.

Lochaber and Mull were competing hard and the islanders managed to secure second place with Lochaber in third.

In the P6/7 competition Mull came out on top by a point over Oban thanks to being undefeated with five wins and a draw to Obans five wins and a loss.

Rugby Development Officer Andrew Johnston was thrilled with the overall standard of play and the growth in numbers across all clubs.

“Big thanks to Walter Speirs and his team of volunteers for hosting a fantastic day of rugby for all.

“The next Dalriada will be in Fort William, at Lochaber RFC, this Sunday from 1pm.”

Dalriada Results

P4/5s: MA/Kintyre 1-3 Mull; MA/Kintyre 5 – Oban Sharks 3 MA/Kintyre 2-4 Oban Bulls; MA/Kintyre 5-3 Vikings; MA/Kintyre 2-3 Lochaber.

P6/7s: MA 2-3 Mull; MA 6-1 Oban Sharks; MA 3-5 Oban Bulls; MA 5-4 Vikings; MA 4-2 Kintyre; MA 4-2 Lochaber.

Elsewhere, Mid Argyll’s under-14 girls joined up with Oban to play in the Dalziel RFC festival in Motherwell.

The girls had a fantastic day and played some great rugby to finish second in the table losing only one game to the hosts who had a very strong home squad.

They started the day by beating a Strathaven-Melrose team 7-6. before defeating Waysiders Drumpellier, themselves complemented by some Dalziel players, Mid Argyll-Oban girls ran out comfortable winners with 9 tries to 5.

By the time the final game came around the home team Dalziel showed their strength in depth to pip the Argyll girls in a hard-fought end to the day.