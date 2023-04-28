Coronation events planned across Argyll

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A host of activities to mark the coronation of King Charles III will take place during next weekend across Mid Argyll.

First, in Ardrishaig, Not Another Coffee Morning is sure to get the attention of the village with a Coronation special, next Wednesday May 3 from 10.30am – 12ish.

Supported by Ardrishaig Community Council and Ardrishaig Community Trust, all are welcome, with donations going to Cancer Research UK, with photos to be taken to commemorate the day.

Tarbert Enterprise Company is holding a tea party in the village along the same format as the late Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee tea party held in June 2022.

A spokesperson for the village’s Coronation Tea Party Committee said: “We are a small committee, formed last year to organise the platinum jubilee tea party.

“We held a tea party in a marquee on the harbour side with live music from acoustic artists and the local pipe band.

“We served tea, coffee, sandwiches and cakes, all donated by the community to 500-plus guests across a period of four to five hours.

“This format will be repeated and rebranded Coronation Tea Party on Saturday May 6.

Here’s hoping for fine weather.”

Tarbert’s celebrations, free and open to the public, will be held at the harbour, on Garvel Road. Visit All Things Tarbert on Facebook, in the run up to the weekend, for more information.

Meanwhile, on the eastern shore of Loch Fyne, Strachur village is holding a soup and sandwich lunch in the village’s Memorial Hall, from 12pm-4pm.

There will be fundraising stalls and games throughout the get-together to create a family-friendly feel on the day.

Furnace Village Hall will host a West Lochfyneside-based coronation bash next Sunday May 7 from 2pm.

Residents and visitors to the free event are encouraged to bring snacks, to bake their best cake for the coronation cake competition, and to ‘follow the sound of the pipes’ for a warm welcome in the hall.

Elsewhere, Islay might just take the crown for Argyll-based coronation celebration, with a three-day extravaganza promised for Ileachs.

First, on Saturday May 6, there will be a live televised show with arts and crafts, as well as a mosiac glass workshop for under 16s, with juice and snacks provided.

This takes place at Port Ellen’s MYFOS cyber building.

Then, on Sunday May 7, there is a family day out featuring outdoor games and a treasure hunt at Port Ellen’s playing fields, with a warming boost of tea, coffee and home baking for those turning out.

The long weekend of festivities rounds up on Monday May 8 with a senior citizens’ coronation ceilidh in the Ramsay Hall, where afternoon tea will be served.

Held by South Islay Development, these events are free and open to the public.

In Lochgoilhead, plans are afoot by the village’s bowling club to use the clubhouse as a venue on May 6-7 for coronation celebrations.

The coronation itself will be shown on the clubhouse television, with a refreshments on hand free of charge.

Similar refreshments will be available on May 7, with a street party-style event, including marquee, bunting, flags, party hats and goody bags for children. Everyone is welcome.