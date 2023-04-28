Call for ban on single-use vapes

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Argyll and Bute Council is calling on the Scottish Government to place a ban on single-use, disposable vapes.

At least 1.3 million disposable vapes end up in landfill each week in the UK, posing a significant danger to the environment, as well as a health risk to those who use them.

Councillor Ross Moreland, the council’s policy lead for climate change and environment services, said: “According to Action on Smoking and Health, vaping among the 11-17-year-old age group doubled over the last year, likely due to the growth in cheap, disposable, single-use vapes. Not only does this pose serious health issues in the future, the environmental impact is massive.

“The large majority of these vapes are not being recycled as they should be and are instead being disposed of in household waste.

“A single disposable vape can take up to 1,000 years to degrade. This means, for just a week’s worth of thrown-away vapes, it will take 1.3 billion years for them to decompose.

“On top of that, disposable vapes can leak toxic chemicals, such a lithium. The environmental impact of single-use vapes is really worrying and this is something that needs to be urgently addressed.”

The decision arose from a motion at a meeting of Argyll and Bute Council last Thursday (April 27). Councillor Moreland proposed the motion and Councillor Math Campbell-Sturgess seconded it.

Single-use vapes can be recycled safely at local recycling centres – visit www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/recycling to find your nearest centre.