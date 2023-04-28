All things artisanal at craft fair
Kintyre and Mid Argyll’s keen crafters will be out in force tomorrow (Saturday) for Whitehouse Village Hall’s Artisan Craft Fair.
Being held from 10am – 4pm in the North Kintyre village, beautifully created handmade items will be on sale including jewellery, artwork, handmade soaps, lovely knitting and crochet work, from a range of well-known start-ups in the region.
A craft fair spokesperson said: “Enjoy a cup of tea or coffee and home baking while you make up your mind what to buy!
“All are welcome to this wonderful event.”