Title win secured for ex-Star’s Moore
Lochgilphead footballer Kieran Moore and his Stirling Albion teammates were celebrating last Saturday after clinching the SPFL League Two title.
A 3-1 home win over Annan Athletic, in which ex-Red Star forward Moore started in and played an integral role, sealed the fourth-tier crown, which sees the Binos automatically promoted to SPFL League One after an eight-season stay in the division.
They host Forfar Athletic tomorrow (Saturday) before being presented with the league trophy on the last game of the season, away to Albion Rovers, next Saturday May 6.