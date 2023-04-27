Final tower laid on electricity project

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A large-scale electricity project in Mid Argyll is nearing completion after the laying of the last of almost 150 electricity pylons.

The final one of the 148 steel transmission towers was laid on the Port Ann to Crossaig overhead line project.

The transmission towers will initially operate at 132kV with the capacity to increase to 275kV – to allow future connection of offshore and onshore generation.

Work on the project began in May 2021, with teams working to fell the new corridor for the overhead line and installing more than 100km of temporary and permanent access tracks, before tower construction began in October that year.

The project wasn’t without its challenges, with the towers assembled in sections at ground level and lifted into place and fixed into place using a mobile crane.

Peter Brum, SSEN Transmission project manager, said: “We would like to thank the communities along the route for their continued patience and understanding as we work as safely and efficiently as possible to deliver this critical piece of national infrastructure which, once complete, will be powering homes and businesses in the region for many decades to come.”

The new Port Ann to Crossaig overhead line is part of a multi-million pound programme to upgrade and replace the network, much of which was built in the 1950s.

Mr Brum added: “The project team will now focus on completing the installation of the remaining overhead wiring.

“Using a combination of helicopters and large conductor pulling machinery, more than 75 per cent of the overhead line wires have already been installed, and the remaining wiring will be completed by early summer.”

The project is the second phase in the wider Inveraray to Crossaig powerline upgrade, with the first phase, taking in Inveraray to Port Ann, energised in July 2021.

Learn more about the project here: https://www.ssen-transmission.co.uk/projects/project-map/inveraray—crossaig/