Eggshed’s ‘welcome back’ activities

A harbourside space in Ardrishaig opened its doors earlier this month for a series of activities designed to spread knowledge of the Crinan Canal.

Donna Mallan, customer operations manager for Scottish Canals at Ardrishaig, said: “First, we held a ‘welcome back’ breakfast last Saturday morning (April 15) which was well attended, followed by a really interesting presentation by Marian Pallister, on her book the ‘Crinan Canal’, and all the beauty that surrounds the canal.

“Mid Argyll artist Helen Butler also presented the team at Ardrishaig harbour with a brand new dog water bowl sign.

“This was following an appeal on the Crinan Canal Facebook page for a replacement sign, after the old one was broken.”

The breakfast and talk is just one of several events having being run at Ardrishaig harbour this month, with the canal being recognised as a Heritage Transport Site, and an educational day taking place with information about and history of the canal being shared with Ardrishaig Primary pupils.