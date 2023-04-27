Councillor’s column – Jan Brown, Mid Argyll

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

I was in the Snowdrop MS Centre for a visit the other day and thought I’d just mention some of the things that happen in there.

The centre manager Karen and her staff have created a really welcoming place where a smile and a cuppa are always available.

The aim of the centre is to focus on what people can do rather than on what they can’t do.

The centre is a charity which supports people affected by neurological and other long term conditions, as well as anyone feeling socially isolated. It relies on grants to allow it to carry on the day to day business.

Based in Lochgilphead, the centre has an outreach worker who travels across Mid Argyll and Kintyre and also visits Islay and Jura.

They also have a Wellbeing Worker who visits people in their own home locally, as well as running activities and wellbeing checks within the centre.

As well as providing help to individuals the centre has an exciting, unique training opportunity that they are able to offer other organisations, having received funding from the Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund.

This fund will bring high quality, bespoke training to Argyll for the team and local partners to develop Photovoice projects locally.

These help to empower people who feel unheard to gain a voice through sharing their own images and story.

Instead of feeling alone, frustrated and helpless, community members will feel valued and empowered.

Their voice will be better heard by those they feel need to listen – promoting community wellbeing, inclusion, connections and resilience.

The three-day training will take place on May 16, 17 and 18 in the Snowdrop MS Centre. Please contact the centre for more information or to book a place.

They run a warm space event at the centre on a Monday from 12pm for anyone who wants a blether and a bite to eat.

Anything left goes into the food share stand outside which is open to everyone and no-one needs to be referred by an agency.

The food here is supplied by the Co-op in Lochgilphead daily and is a fantastic help to anyone struggling.

Big thanks to the Co-op management for this forward thinking way of using up surplus food in helping people and also with less food waste going to landfill – thank you.

Have a look at the website An introduction… | Multiple Sclerosis (msargyll.com) you’ll be amazed.

By the time you read this column, I’ll have attended the first meeting of the new Lochgilphead Community Council.

There are 56 community councils in Argyll and Bute, including nine in Mid Argyll.

To my mind, community councils are the first tier of democracy in Scotland. They bridge the gap between local authorities and communities, and help ensure that public authorities are aware of the opinions and needs of the communities they represent.

Their work includes commenting on planning applications and consultations, and current projects include the consultation to provide a safe active travel route which will connect Lochgilphead front green to the Crinan Canal towpath.

Lochgilphead Community Council is currently are looking for four members. You can email them at lghccmail@gmail.com

I was lucky enough to spend an afternoon with Venture West, a local business taking people out on trips around our fantastic and diverse coastline.

For me the highlight was running the Corryvreckan, the most amazing experience and one which I cannot recommend highly enough.

We also saw some other more wild inhabitants of our shores from wild goats, seals, red deer, birds too numerous to mention and the majestic sea eagle. We are so blessed to live where we do.